Ohio Teen Who Killed Allegedly Abusive Dad and Was Called 'Hero' by Mom Is Released From Custody

The Ohio teen who fatally shot her allegedly abusive father in 2016 is back home after serving eight months in a juvenile detention and mental health facilities, PEOPLE learns.

Bresha Meadows, now 16, was released on Sunday, her attorney, Ian Friedman, tells PEOPLE.

For weeks after the July 2016 death of her 41-year-old father, Jonathan Meadows, Bresha’s controversial case made national headlines.

Soon after she was arrested, her mother called her “my hero,” saying she saved the family from a lifetime of alleged abuse.

Investigators said that Bresha shot her father in the head with his own gun at their home in Trumbull County, Ohio, early on July 28, 2016.

She was 14 at the time of the killing.

Bresha and her siblings were not physically abused by their father, but they were allegedly subjected to verbal and emotional abuse.

The children also allegedly watched their father beat their mother.

Jonathan’s relatives dispute all claims he was abusive in any way.

Last May, Bresha agreed to a deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

She was sentenced to a year and one day in juvenile detention, in addition to six months in a private mental health facility and two years’ probation.

Friedman said that a month before the deal, Bresha had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression as a result of her father’s alleged abuse.

When she turns 21, Bresha’s conviction will be expunged from her record.

She was charged in family court with one count of murder after Jonathan’s death. At one point, she faced the possibility she would be tried as an adult, with a maximum possible sentence of life in prison.

Friedman tells PEOPLE Bresha is glad to be home, but is not ready to talk to the media about her ordeal.

PEOPLE does not generally identify juveniles accused of crimes. In this case, Bresha’s family chose to make her identity known to the public.