Brain Surgeon Who Allegedly Wanted to Create ‘Sexual Families’ to Abuse Children Facing More Charges

Additional charges have been filed against a California brain surgeon who allegedly sexually abused several children and fantasized about creating “sexual families” by impregnating women and their daughters so he could then molest his offspring.

When he appeared last week for a bail hearing in a Santa Cruz court, James Kohut, 57, learned that he will now face an 36 additional counts after investigators discovered video evidence allegedly showing the doctor abusing two young boys and a little girl with his two co-defendants, reports The Mercury News.

Kohut was arrested in May along with Rashel Brandon, 42, and an Arizona woman, Emily Stephens, 29. Both women, who were nurses, were charged with four counts of child sexual abuse, with Kohut originally facing 11.

Kohut could end up spending the rest of his life in prison if he is convicted on all 48 counts. He has entered not guilty pleas for all.

According to KSBW, police recovered GoPro video that was recorded between Jan. 1 and May 9 that allegedly shows all three defendants having sex multiple times with a 3-year-old and 10-year-old boy.

A second video filmed at a motel between Jan. 1 and May 9 allegedly depicts a sexual act by the three defendants with the same 10-year-old boy. Court documents list the footage as running longer than 50 minutes.

Plus, detectives found a cell phone video recorded between Jan. 1 and May 9 that allegedly depicts the defendants sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl.

Th new charges alleged the defendants abused 5 children in all: another girl and a child whose sex is being withheld.

All three are being held on $15 million bail, according to KCRA. Stephens faces 45 felonies and Brandon faces 44 felonies linked with molestation and have both pleaded not guilty. Their lawyers were unavailable for comment Tuesday.

The charges against Kohut include alleged abuses authorities contend occurred in 2003, 2014, 2016 and 2017. His lawyer could also not be reached.

Only Kohut is accused of lewd acts and rape of the 10-year-old boy. He is also charged with lewd acts on a fourth victim (a girl who was younger than 14) between 2003 and 2005 as well as a fifth victim in 2014.

‘Solicited Victims for Decades’

Prosecutors in court documents allege that, “for nearly 20 years,” the traveling surgeon with a current permanent address in Arkansas has displayed “a sexual compulsion, and has solicited victims for decades.”

“Like the crimes charged here,” the document alleges, “defendant was soliciting mothers to engage in sexual acts with children.”

Among the examples cited, the prosecution referred to a Vermont woman who said she had a relationship with Kohut from 1997 to 2000. “During that relationship, he told her that he wanted to get her pregnant so she could have a child and they could be sexual with that child,” the document alleges.

The allegations continue: “He told her that he was most interested in children between the ages of 6 to 8. He admitted that he had been in a relationship with a woman in Florida who had a 13-year-old and a 4-year-old child. He admitted that he had sex in front of those children, and fondled the 13-year-old. He would explain that he wanted a ‘sexual family.’ He would ask her to recruit friends for him, and he wanted her to call him ‘daddy.'”

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE allege a woman from Australia told investigators Kohut said in 2003 “that he was searching for a woman who he can impregnate, and will then ‘raise their children sexually.’ He then asked [the woman] if she would let him impregnate and raise their child sexually.”

“Defendant told her that if he had a daughter, he would want to impregnate her at the age of 10 and raise that child sexually as well. He also admitted to having sexual encounters with other children in the past.”

“Finally, he asked her to find him children. He wanted her to volunteer as a homeless shelter or do babysitting jobs and find children that she would molest and he would then listen to them over the phone,” the document alleges.

Kohut allegedly had affairs with both Brandon and Stephens.