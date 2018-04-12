Boyfriend Drowned His Girlfriend Who Couldn't Walk by Driving SUV Into a Lake

A California man who drowned his disabled girlfriend by driving his SUV into a lake with the woman inside received a prison sentence of fifteen years to life, PEOPLE confirms.

Ronald Hitchcock, 61, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of girlfriend Deborah Crouch, 53, whose disability left her unable to walk. Hitchcock was also sentenced to an additional three years for an animal cruelty conviction for drowning Crouch’s dog, Onyx.

Hitchcock’s sentence was announced Tuesday by the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

“It was a very sad case,” San Bernardino County Deputy District Attorney Melissa Monrreal tells PEOPLE. “I am happy the family has finally received some closure.”

Hitchcock’s public defender could not be reached for comment by PEOPLE and it was not immediately clear if he plans to appeal.

Prosecutors said that in the early morning hours of September 15, 2012, the former construction worker drove 10 minutes from the couple’s home in Big Bear to an area in Big Bear Lake known as McDill Swim Beach. Once there, he plowed through a chain link fence and then drove his SUV into the water.

While Hitchcock climbed out of the driver’s passenger window, Crouch and Onyx, a Labrador, never made it out.

“The dog was pinned between a partially rolled-down driver’s side rear window,” says Monrreal. “It looked like the dog tried to swim out and got lodged.”

Crouch was found “just floating in the vehicle,” she says. “It was a horrible scene.”

Monrreal says divers used a GoPro camera to film their recovery efforts, and the eerie video was later shown to the jury during the trial.

Monrreal says the SUV was submerged in 10 feet of water, and when officers arrived at the scene Hitchcock was only wet from the waist down.

“I think he just walked right out of the water,” she says.

An autopsy revealed that Crouch died from drowning.

Monrreal says bruising was also found all over her body, which was consistent with physical violence as well as defensive wounds.

Murderer Said Pair Had Been Kidnapped

Monrreal says Hitchcock denied he had anything to do with Crouch’s death. Rather, he told officers he and Crouch were kidnapped from their home, and that he later fought with one of the kidnappers over control of the wheel before the SUV hit the water.

However, Monrreal says there is no evidence the kidnappers existed. She adds that the SUV’s tire tracks showed a straight path into the lake, and said that if there had been a struggle for the wheel, the tracks would have zig-zagged.

Why Hitchcock drowned his girlfriend and Onyx is still unknown.

“I don’t really know what his motive was,” says Monrreal. “He indicated to the officers that he had a large settlement coming in for some injury he suffered at work previously. I don’t know if she had gotten to a point where it was difficult for him to take care of her anymore. I have no idea. You never really know why.”