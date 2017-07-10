Boyfriend Charged with Murder After N.J. Woman’s Body Parts Were Found Floating Around N.Y.C.

The 40-year-old boyfriend of a New Jersey businesswoman who vanished days before her headless torso and left leg were found floating off Brooklyn and Manhattan is now behind bars after being charged with murdering her, PEOPLE confirms.

A statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office in Northern New Jersey alleges that Raphael Lolos killed his 31-year-old girlfriend, Jennifer Londono, and then dismembered her body, dumping her remains in the Hudson River.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the homicide. Lolos was detained Thursday at a motel on charges of murder, desecration of human remains, hindering apprehension, credit card fraud and stalking.

He has yet to enter a plea to the five criminal counts against him and it was unclear Monday if he has hired an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

According to the statement from prosecutors, Lolos suffered what was described as “a medical episode” soon after his arrest.

He was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment. He remains in police custody without bail.

Londono was last seen June 25 when she was closing up Luna Lounge, a bar in Englewood, New Jersey, which she founded and opened last month.

Lolos became the sole suspect in the homicide after evidence recovery dogs detected traces of Londono’s blood in his apartment, a New York City Police Department source tells PEOPLE.

Londono’s leg washed up along the banks of New York’s Upper West Side last weekend, and a couple walking by a Brooklyn bay spotted the torso floating in the water five days earlier. She was identified after police released images of a distinctive tattoo that runs across her hip.

The pictures of the tattoo — with the word “Lilly,” written in ancient Sanskrit — prompted Londono’s mother to reach out to investigators, the police source further reveals.

Londono’s mother and Lolos initially traveled together to a precinct in Brooklyn to speak with police about the case, the source says.

Hours later, police brought in evidence recovery dogs to go over Londono’s vehicle, the nightclub she founded and her boyfriend’s home.

Searches of the car and the club yielded no blood evidence. But at Londono’s boyfriend’s home, the police source says, traces of blood were found inside a bathtub.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Last week, Londono’s friends held a vigil for the missing woman. (PEOPLE was unable to reach her friends and relatives for comment.)

“I won’t rest until I hear who did this,” Londono’s friend Andres Giraldo told NBC New York.

“For the past few days, I try to close my eyes every night, just to think that this is a dream and she’s gonna come back,” Marcela Toro told the station of her friend. “She didn’t deserve this.”