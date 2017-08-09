3-Year-Old Florida Boy Found Dead After Day Care Employee Allegedly Leaves Him in Hot Van for 12 Hours

A 3-year-old boy was found dead in a van outside of a child care center in Orlando, Florida on Monday after a day care worker allegedly forgot the child was inside.

Myles Hill was in the van for nearly 12 hours, according to police who spoke to ABC News. The toddler was found unresponsive at about 8:30 p.m. after Orlando police received a 911 call about child neglect at Little Miracles Academy.

“Myles would have turned 4 years old on Aug. 22,” Orlando Police Chief John Mina said at a news conference this morning. “This is an absolute tragedy which could have been prevented.”

According to The Miami Herald, Mina did not divulge what charges the day care employee could face, but did say they were being cooperative.

The sweltering Florida heat reached a high of 94-degrees Fahrenheit in Orlando on Monday, while temperatures inside a vehicle can rise higher.

The Herald reports Myles was meant to be dropped off at a different Little Miracles Academy location, but was taken to a different location where he was found on the floor of the vehicle hours later.

Mina said the driver “did admit to not doing a head count,” although it was not clear why Myles was taken to the wrong location.

Barbara Livingston, Myles’ great aunt, told the Orlando Sentinel she was heartbroken and angry at his loss.

“If you leave your child with someone, that person has the responsibility of taking care of them,” Livingston, 71, said. “He had to lose his life because of someone’s neglect. It’s not right. It’s not right at all. If you have six kids get in the van, you make sure six kids get out of the van.”

She described Myles as a smart and affectionate boy, who would show her how to play a race-car game on his tablet.

“He was always doing something,” she said. “He was a very happy little boy.”