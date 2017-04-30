Body of Boy, 9, Found After Massive Search Following the Death of His Mom and 2-Year-Old Sister

On Saturday afternoon, an Arkansas sheriff announced a 9-year-old boy’s body has been found, making him the fourth member of his family found dead this week, authorities confirmed to 4029 News.

Reilly Scarbrough’s body was discovered in a wooded area near Hatfield in western Arkansas, according to Associated Press. The discovery follows his 2-year-old sister Acelynn Wester’s body being recovered Friday. The children’s mother, Bethany Jo Wester, 43, was found dead in a creek on Tuesday, and her uncle Steven Payne, 66, was found dead Thursday in a home in Hatfield, according to AP.

The two children were the subject of a manhunt after they were reported missing last week, according to 4029 News.

The suspect, who Arkansas Times reports is Wester’s boyfriend Brian Bliss Travis, is currently in custody on a drug paraphernalia charge, according to the outlet. In the news conference on Saturday, Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer said he expected to charge him in the deaths. It is not known if he has retained an attorney.

The sheriff’s office was unable to comment to PEOPLE on Sunday following the sheriff’s statements.

On Facebook, the Polk County Pulse shared that a benefit account has been established at Union Bank of Mena to assist the Scarbrough family with the funeral expenses.