Boston Holocaust Memorial Vandalized for the Second Time This Summer

For the second time this summer, authorities said, the New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston has been vandalized.

According to the Boston Police Department, a 17-year-old suspect smashed a glass panel on the memorial on Monday. Witnesses said they saw the teen throw a rock at one of the memorial’s six 54-foot glass towers.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was then tackled by two bystanders who detained him until police arrived, according to authorities. He has been taken into custody and charged with the willful and malicious destruction of property.

The Boston PD’s civil rights unit is investigating whether further charges will be brought. It is unclear if the suspect has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

“Clearly, this type of behavior will not be tolerated in our city,” Boston’s police commissioner, William Evans, said in a statement. “And, in light of the recent events and unrest in Charlottesville, it’s sad to see a young person choose to engage in such senseless and shameful behavior.”

It’s not the first time that the memorial — whose towers, lit from within, are etched with numbers representing the tattoos on the arms of the millions of Jews sent to Nazi death camps — has been damaged.

In June, police said that 21-year-old James Isaac allegedly threw a rock at a another glass panel. Issac was charged with willful and malicious destruction of property and destruction of a place of memorial. He has pleaded not guilty and, according to the Boston Globe, his attorney has said he “is struggling considerably” with mental health issues,

The memorial was repaired and rededicated in July.

Boston’s Jewish Community Relations Council released a statement on Tuesday condemning the recent vandalism.