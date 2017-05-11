3 Lingering Questions in the Penthouse Killings of Engaged Boston Doctors

Investigators are still combing through evidence in the macabre case of Dr. Lina Bolanos and her fiancé, Dr. Richard Field, who were found dead last Friday in Field’s luxury penthouse in South Boston.

Police say that both doctors’ hands were bound and their throats had been slit — and that a “message of retribution” was written on the wall in blood.

On the surface, it might seem like a simple robbery. Prosecutors allege the suspect, 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira, had a black backpack full of Bolanos’s jewelry at the scene.

But authorities believe that the case is much more complicated than that, and they are searching for a motive in the brutal slayings.

“We are still investigating the case,” a Boston police spokesman tells PEOPLE. “We will take the time we need to find answers.”

1. Did the Victims Know the Suspect?

Teixeira briefly worked as a concierge in 2016 in the building where Field and Bolanos lived, which raises the possibility that they crossed paths.

A building resident told PEOPLE that gaining access to the penthouse floor is no easy task, and requires at least four steps: One must have a key fob to get into the lobby, get past the concierge, use a fob to ride the elevator and then have a different key to get into the condo.

“Given the level of security in the building, the feeling is that they had to have known this person,” neighbor Peter Dziedic tells PEOPLE.

But the district attorney disputed that assertion in a press conference on Monday.

Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley told reporters on Monday that “there is no evidence whatsoever at this point” to conclude that Teixiera had a personal relationship with the victims.

But the killings seemed very personal. The Washington Post reports that photos at the scene were slashed. More shockingly, a “message of retribution” was allegedly written in blood on the condo’s wall.

2. Did the Suspect Really Have a Gun — And Did He Use It?

When Dr. Field sent a frantic text message to his friend, he pleaded for help after allegedly saying that a “gunman” was in his $1.9 million penthouse.

Additionally, police alleged that Teixeira got into a gunfight with police at the scene. The Boston Police Department issued a statement which is still up on the department’s website that alleges “the suspect immediately began firing at the officers, causing them to return fire.”

Teixeira was hit three times by police gunfire: he was wounded in the leg, the stomach and hand. Although he is hospitalized, he’s still in police custody.

But District Attorney Daniel Conley contradicted that gunfight account in his Monday press conference, telling reporters that Teixeira didn’t shoot at officers.

Also, the victims were not shot; their throats were cut. Why?

“That’s one of the big questions,” a detective who works in the precinct tells PEOPLE. “No one knows.”

3. Why did Fields Text a Friend Instead of Calling 911?

Police are still unsure what, exactly, happened inside the condo, but they know that Fields was able to seek help before he was killed.

According to Suffolk County, Massachusetts, District Attorney John Pappas, Fields sent a text message to a friend the night he died, saying there was a gunman in the apartment and asking them to call police. “A plea for help, if you will,” Suffolk Chief Trial Counsel John Pappas told CNN.

The friend immediately called 911.

At about 8:38 p.m., Boston police said local units responded to a report of a person with a gun at the apartment building.

It’s unclear why Fields did not call police himself, but an investigator tells PEOPLE it’s likely he had to be completely silent, and thus couldn’t speak to a 911 dispatcher.

“It happens pretty regularly that someone texts a friend to ask for help,” the detective explains. “If he had to be quiet, he would have to think of someone who would be checking their phone and who would be in a position to help.”

Teixiera is being held without bond on two counts of murder. He has not yet entered a plea.

A call to his court-appointed attorney has not been returned.