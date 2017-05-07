Boston Doctors Found Dead with Throats Slit and a Message Written in Blood in Their Luxury Home

Two doctors were found dead on Friday night in a luxury penthouse, PEOPLE confirms. Their hands had been tied and their throats cut.

The victims — Dr. Richard Field, 49, and Dr. Lina Bolanos, 38 — were engaged. Dr. Field, who worked in a pain management practice, managed to text a last plea for help to his friend from his apartment in South Boston, according to two officials who spoke to the Boston Globe on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media. However, by the time police arrived, both doctors were dead, according to the newspaper.

Their hands were reportedly bound and there was blood on the walls, the two officials told the newspaper. One of the officials also reportedly told the Globe the killer had written “a message of retribution” on the wall.

The suspect was wounded by police at the scene after he fired at officers.

A motive is not known, but Boston Police Commissioner William Evans believes the couple must have known the suspect, according to CBS Boston.

“If someone would come here and go up to the 11th floor of a penthouse, we gotta believe there was some type of knowledge of each other,” Evans said.

A friend of Bolanos, Heather Brantley, tells PEOPLE that those close to the doctors are devastated. “It’s just so sad,” Brantley said, through tears. “Everyone is grieving. I can’t really talk about it right now, because it’s just the worst thing ever.”

The Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, where Dr. Bolanos was a pediatric anesthesiologist, released a statement about the tragedy.

“The entire Mass. Eye and Ear community is deeply saddened by the deaths of Dr. Lina Bolanos and her fiancé. Dr. Bolanos was an outstanding pediatric anesthesiologist and a wonderful colleague in the prime of both her career and life. We will do all we can to support their families and our staff members who are processing this senseless tragedy and grieving an enormous loss,” President & CEO John Fernandez said. PEOPLE has obtained a copy of the statement.

Multiple charges will be finalized and sought against the suspect in South Boston District Court, according to an update by the Boston Police Department on Friday. It is not known if he has retained an attorney, and he has not yet entered a plea.