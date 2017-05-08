Man Accused of Slitting Boston Doctors’ Throats Worked Briefly As a Concierge in Their Building

Bampumim Teixeira, the man accused of slitting the throats of two engaged Boston doctors on Friday in their penthouse, had briefly worked at the luxury building where the couple died, PEOPLE has learned.

Teixeira is accused of killing Dr. Lina Bolanos, 38, and her 49-year-old fiancé, Dr. Richard Field. Their throats were slashed and a “message of retribution” was allegedly written in blood on the walls of their home, according to police.

PEOPLE has obtained an email that was sent from management to residents on Monday night in which they acknowledge that Teixeira, 30, once provided concierge services in the building.

“The suspect … did serve our community as a concierge before leaving the building on his own terms after a few short weeks,” the email states.

Teixeira formerly worked for Palladion Services, the building’s concierge and security company until February, sources say. A new company has taken over since then.

It was not immediately clear when Teixeira worked for Palladion in the building. According to court records, he recently spent nine months in jail after pleading guilty to two counts of unarmed robbery of a bank. He was released on April 14.

A Palladion representative was not immediately available to comment on Monday night.

In its email on Monday, building management told residents, “Please understand that because of the ongoing investigation, [management is] severely restricted on what we can proactively disclose to the community without police authorization.

“We are trying very hard to strike the appropriate balance given these unprecedented circumstances.”

The email goes on to state that residents will have a meeting on Wednesday evening to ask questions to investigators.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for our entire community,” the email concludes. “We are all doing the best we can to help our fellow residents and staff through this, while giving the authorities the space they need to do their jobs.”

The building management company did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Monday evening, after the email was sent.

A motive in the killings remains unclear, though Teixeira allegedly had a black backpack full of Bolanos’s jewelry, according to prosecutors.

“Right now, no one here knows how their paths would have crossed,” a Boston Police Department homicide detective — who works in the same precinct as the investigators on the case — tells PEOPLE.

“That’s what everyone is trying to figure out.”

Authorities say that Teixeira was injured in a shoot-out with police at the scene on Friday night. He was arraigned from his hospital bed on Monday afternoon and is being held without bond. He has been charged with two counts of murder, and authorities say that more charges could be handed down at a later time.

Teixeira’s court-appointed attorney did not return PEOPLE’s call for comment. He has not yet entered a plea.