Self-Described ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ Allegedly Boasted on Facebook About Killing a Man

A Dallas couple allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of a man were arrested after police say they boasted about it in a Facebook video, PEOPLE confirms.

Hakeem Leprince Griffin-White, 17, and Ashley Ann Coleman, 27, were both charged with murder in the March 5 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Drekeiston Alex.

Coleman is being held at the Dallas County Jail on $500,000 bail. Griffin-White’s bail is set at $200,000. Neither has entered a plea and attorneys for them could not be reached for comment.

Police say the video on Facebook shows the pair “talking about shooting someone and … handling a firearm and ammunition,” according to an arrest affidavit.

According to Griffin-White’s lawyer Paul Johnson, Coleman posted a photo on social media last week of her and Griffin-White holding an assault rifle and referring to themselves as “Bonnie and Clyde.”

“I’m his Bonnie he my Clyde,” the caption reads, according to the newspaper.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Coleman is an aspiring rap artist and has numerous music videos posted on You Tube, including one entitled “Shots Fired” where she appears to points a gun at a woman, the Dallas Morning News reports.

Alex was walking through a parking lot at 4800 Sunnyvale Street around 2:40 p.m. on March 2 when Griffin-White approached him and an argument broke out between the two, according to the arrest affidavit.

Alex started to walk away when Griffin-White, who was followed by Coleman in a red Chrysler PT Cruiser, allegedly shot him in the middle of the street and fled, the affidavit states.

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

The teen was transported to Baylor Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After police releases photos of the PT Cruiser to the public, two witnesses came forward and told police the vehicle belonged to Coleman.

Another witness said Coleman told her that Griffin-White shot and killed Alex, the affidavit states.