Body of Missing Pregnant Woman Found in Minn. National Forrest

The body of a pregnant Minnesota woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found, PEOPLE confirms.

Kara Blevins, 27, of Akeley was reported missing on Feb. 5. On Saturday night, her body was discovered in a wooded area in the Chippewa National Forest by Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigators, according to a statement released by the office.

She was last seen alive leaving her mother’s house and walking along a local road, according to a missing person’s flyer released by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Department.

Blevins was pregnant with her third child due in May, according to the flyer. She was also the mother of two young girls, a friend wrote on a YouCaring page set up to help pay for her funeral expenses and daughters’ care.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on Blevins’ body, according to the statement. No arrests have been made in the case.