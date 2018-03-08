Body of Missing Ariz. Mom Is Found Burned in Field -- and Ex Is Charged With Murder

Phoenix police say a burned body found Thursday is believed to be that of a missing woman whose baby was found abandoned days earlier, according to multiple reports.

Jasmine Rain Dunbar was last seen leaving her West Phoenix home with her 7-month old baby girl and her ex-boyfriend, Antwaun Travon Ware, Tuesday night, according to 12News.

On Thursday, Phoenix police announced Ware’s arrest after finding a body they have tentatively identified Dunbar’s near Seventh Avenue and Camelback Road, ABC15 reports.

Hours after Dunbar was last seen alive, her baby was found alone in her car seat on the side of a road six miles from her home. The child had been left with an adult shoe, a diaper bag and a backpack with Dunbar’s ID inside, according to The Arizona Republic.

On Wednesday morning, police located Ware at his home and brought him to police headquarters for questioning.

Antwuan Ware Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

During his interview, Ware allegedly changed his story multiple times. He first allegedly claimed he dropped Dunbar and the baby back at Dunbar’s home, but later allegedly said punched Dunbar during a fight and dropped her off in the field in which her body was later found, before panicking and dropping the baby off in another area.

Ware also allegedly told police he went back to the field where he left Dunbar and put a piece of paper on her body. He then allegedly admitted to pouring gasoline on her body and lit it with a cigarette. He said he allegedly watched as the fire burned before leaving the scene to get the baby.

On Wednesday afternoon, police in an aircraft discovered the young mother’s body. It had been badly burned, the Republic reports. Official identification is pending.

Police say they have gathered enough evidence — including a gasoline can by the body — to obtain a probable cause warrant for Ware’s arrest, according to ABC15.

Dunbar was taking Ware to get a paternity test, her grandmother told the station. It is unclear whether Ware has entered a plea or has obtained an attorney.