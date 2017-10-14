Body Found in Search for Missing Teacher Last Seen Bailing a Man Out of Jail

Police believe they’ve found the body of a missing Arizona Kindergarten teacher who was last seen bailing a man out of jail.

Cathryn Gorospe, who was a teacher at Arrowhead Elementary School in north Glendale, was reported missing by a roommate after leaving Phoenix to bail Charlie Malzahn out of jail in Flagstaff on Friday, Oct. 6, according to Fox 10.

Malzahn later tried to buy items at a mall with Gorospe’s credit and debit cards and was arrested on unrelated charges while he was driving her SUV, according to the report.

While police have not confirmed what the relationship was between Malzahn and Gorospe, “rumors appear to support that their relationship was romantic,” a Flagstaff police spokesman told AZ Central.

An acquaintance of Malzahn said blood was found throughout Gorospe’s SUV, according to the report.

Before his arrest on Monday, Malzahn was accused of physically assaulting a female student at Arizona State University on Sunday night, according to ABC15.

Authorities are not releasing information about where the body, believed to be Gorospe, was found until an investigation of the area is completed, according to the Arizona Daily Sun. The identity of the body is also still pending an official identification.

This article originally appeared on Time.com