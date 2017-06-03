A body found wrapped and stuffed inside a Brooklyn closet on Friday is believed to be the brother of Levi Aron, the man who killed and dismembered 8-year-old Leiby Kletzky in 2011, a New York Police Department spokesman confirms to PEOPLE.

Police say they believe the body belonged to Aron’s 29-year-old brother. He was found in a basement closet at a home in Kensington — the apartment where little Leiby was suffocated six years earlier.

Officers responded to a report of an assault at 466 East Second Street just before 3 p.m. and arrived to find the body wrapped in what appeared to be bed linens.

The spokesman did not give further details about the death and the investigation is ongoing.

The discovery has opened old wounds for New York’s Hasidic community, which was rocked by Leiby’s kidnapping and gruesome killing.

“It’s been so long. So to reawaken that sense of fear — it’s difficult,” neighbor Brian Berman told CBS 2.

Aron is serving a 40-year sentence as part of a plea deal after he pleaded guilty to Leiby’s kidnapping and murder, the New York Times reported.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Aron abducted the little boy on July 11 as Leiby was on his way home from day camp. Aron took the boy back to the Kensington apartment and panicked as dozens of neighbors took to the streets to find the boy, according to the Times.

Aron suffocated Leiby before chopping up his body.

The child’s feet were found in a plastic bag in a freezer, ABC News reported. Aron later led police to a dumpster in Brooklyn where they found Leiby’s head, severed legs and torso, police said at the time.