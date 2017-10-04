Chilling Body Cam Footage Shows Chaotic Scene During Las Vegas Shooting: ‘They’re Shooting Right at Us’

Newly released police body cam footage shows a harrowing glimpse inside the Las Vegas concert shooting as officers worked to protect concertgoers as they tried to locate the source of the gunfire that killed 58 people and wounded more than 500.

Police released the footage at a press conference on Tuesday. It begins with officers hunkered down behind a wall as bullets struck a nearby fence.

“Get down! Go that way!” one officer is heard yelling at concertgoers. Later, another officer says, “They’re shooting right at us! Stay down!”

Newly released bodycam footage shows the chaos that unraveled the night of the Las Vegas massacre. https://t.co/SiEwLI5DBi pic.twitter.com/VsPhHdKp8b — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 4, 2017

They would later learn that it was 64-year-old Stephen Paddock who opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino just after 10 p.m. on Sunday. Police said Paddock rained sustained gunfire on the crowd for at least 9 to 11 minutes.

Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Paddock was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his room, from which he had fired on the concert crowd of more than 22,000 outside on the ground about 400 yards away.

Authorities said on Tuesday that Paddock had cameras set up both inside and outside the hotel room, ABC News reports.

Many witnesses, including several who were injured in the shooting, detailed the chaos in the wake of the incident. And now, the body cam footage shows frantic officers working to shuttle people to safety.

One of the officers were shot near a patrol vehicle, Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said while narrating the video during Tuesday’s press conference. Police are shown in the clips pushing citizens back behind a the car. Soon, the footage went dark as an officer shielded a woman, authorities said.

Shortly after the incident, witnesses recounted the shooting, saying that it seemed like the shots would never end.

“It just kept coming,” Robyn Webb told The Las Vegas Review-Journal of the gunfire. “It was relentless.”

Another detailed the moments the festival-goers struggled to get to safety.

“I will never forget the sound of that gunfire,” Nashville, Tennessee, publicist Karen Gale, 44, said. “There were lost shoes all over the ground, women being carried by boyfriends.”

How to Help and Learn About Loved Ones

Friends and family are asked to report missing people believed to be connected to the shooting using the hotline 1-800-536-9488.

Anyone with photo or video evidence of the shooting is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The city of Las Vegas has established a Family Reunification Center to help connect relatives with the more than 500 people who were injured.

In addition, city officials urged those locally who wish to donate blood to visit one of two donation centers operated by United Blood Services, either at 6930 W. Charleston in Las Vegas or at 601 Whitney Ranch Drive in Henderson, Nevada.

A victims’ fund has been started on GoFundMe by Steve Sisolak the Clark County, Nevada, commission chair. Other groups providing relief include the local chapter of the American Red Cross and the National Compassion Fund.