Bodies of Newborn Twins found in an Abandoned Suitcase in an Arkansas Ditch

A rabbit hunter was traveling along a country road in northeast Arkansas on Friday afternoon when made a grisly discovery: a small purple suitcase containing the dead bodies of two newborn infants.

The suitcase, found in a roadside ditch, had no identification. It was unclear how long the suitcase had been in the ditch, or who had put it there.

That macabre find has sparked a mystery in Cross County, Arkansas as authorities try to piece together who would have left the babies in a roadside ditch. The infants are believed to be twins, but the Sheriff’s office has not disclosed the sex or race of the babies.

It’s also unclear whether the babies died before or after they were placed in the suitcase.

The babies’ bodies have been sent to The Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy. The results are expected to be available on Tuesday.

For now, the Cross County Sheriff is keeping many details private. “This is an ongoing investigation and details about this case will not currently be released,” the sheriff said.

Detective Sargeant Jeffrey Nichols told WREG.com that office has several persons of interest, but declined to elaborate on who they were investigating.

Anyone with information about the identity of the babies or a suspect please contact the Cross County Sheriff’s Office at 870-238-5700.