Bodies of Louisiana Friends Missing For Weeks Found in Car Submerged in River -- and Four Are Charged

The bodies of a missing man and a woman were recovered on Monday from inside a car that was found submerged in a Louisiana river, PEOPLE confirms.

Now, four people are facing two counts each of first-degree murder for their killings.

“All individuals directly involved in the murders are in custody,” reads a statement from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Raegan Elizabeth Day, 20, and Dustin R. Hartline, 28, were last seen in Pearl River, Louisiana, on Feb. 15.

But on Monday, divers found their bodies inside Day’s 2011 Chevrolet Camaro, which was discovered in the waters near the East Pearl River Boat Launch in Pearlington.

At this point, investigators have not disclosed how the two friends were killed or how the car and their bodies were found.

“The investigation into their disappearance led detectives to the East Pearl River Boat Launch, where the vehicle was located this afternoon,” the police statement reads.

They have described the crime as a double homicide.

The suspects in the killings are Jason Landry, 18, and Brittney Savell, 25, and Steven Oliveri, 27, of Slidell, as well as Derrion Lemoine, 22, of Lacombe.

Additional arrests could be announced Wednesday during a press conference scheduled by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office said.

Day and Hartline, both residents of Pearl River, had planned to go to Kenner, Louisiana, and then to Baton Rouge for a doctor’s appointment, according to reports.