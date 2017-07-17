Arm Amputated After Alleged Drunk Boater Loses Control and Throws 10 Passengers Overboard

Ten people were thrown overboard when a boat driver in Indiana lost control of her speed boat, causing serious injuries to passengers including one lower arm amputation and a skull fracture, according to a press release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources obtained by PEOPLE.

After a sharp turn at an allegedly unsafe speed caused all of the passengers to go overboard, the boat continued to spiral out of control at 30 miles per hour in Lake Gage, causing more injuries to passengers already in the water as well as property damage, according to the release.

Two passengers, one with a skull fracture and the other who needs a lower arm amputation, were flown to the hospital. Others with less serious injuries were transported to the hospital after they reached the shore. According to the press release, four of the passengers sustained serious or near fatal injuries.

After the incident was called into authorities, Conservation Officer Jake Carlile sent a patrol boat out toward the out-of-control boat while residents on the shore were alerted to clear the area in case the boat took a turn toward the beach.

As the boat thrashed in the water, it crashed into the dock and then into Carlile’s patrol boat. Carlile was able to toss a rope into the water and entangle the runaway boat’s propellor, according to the press release. Once the boat slowed down, Carlile was able to jump aboard and turn the boat’s engine off.

Dominique Effinger, 20, was operating the 21-foot boat when she allegedly took a sharp turn at an unsafe speed and launched all 10 passengers into the water, according to the release. Effinger was arrested for boating while intoxicated causing injury and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.