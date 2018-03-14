Ex-Boyfriend of Slain N.Y. Nursing Student Detained in Nicaragua After Allegedly Fleeing U.S.

The man authorities had identified as a person of interest in the slaying of a 22-year-old New York nursing student has been detained in Nicaragua, according to reports.

Nicaragua National Police confirmed the arrest of 22-year-old Orlando Tercero to ABC News.

Tercero, a male nursing student, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the killing of Haley Anderson, a student at the State University of New York at Binghamton whose body was found in her off-campus apartment.

Tercero allegedly had a previous romantic relationship with the victim, who was originally from Westbury on Long Island.

Authorities allege he left the country on an international flight before Anderson’s body was found. An international manhunt for Tercero followed.

Haley Anderson GoFundMe

Tercero is being transferred to a prison in El Chipote, which is about 40 miles southwest of the capital, Managua, reports El Nuevo Diario.

Anderson’s body was found Friday by Binghamton Police. Police have released very little information about the killing itself, or what may have motivated it.

Investigators said Tercero had left on a flight from JFK in New York to Nicaragua last Friday.

Tercero allegedly “fled the United States via international air to Nicaragua prior to the discovery of Haley Anderson’s deceased body,” according to a statement released by Binghamton Police prior to Tercero’s detention.

La Presna also confirmed the arrest with local authorities.

Binghamton Police could not be reached for comment. The Nicaragua National Police also did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Anderson’s death has been ruled a homicide.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for funeral expenses. Anyone with information on her death is asked to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Division at 607-772-7080 or 607-772-7082.