5 Things to Know About the Cold Case Rape and Murder of Righteous Brothers Singer’s Ex-Wife

In January 1976, Karen Klaas, the 32-year-old ex-wife of Righteous Brothers singer Bill Medley, was found beaten, raped and strangled with her pantyhose in her home in Hermosa Beach, California.

She was in a coma for five days and then died, and her rape and killing remained unsolved for nearly 41 years.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department identified Klaas’ killer as Kenneth Troyer — thus closing the book, as Medley said, on a decades-old investigation.

Here are five things you need to know about the cold case and its dramatic developments.

1. Klaas’ Killer Was Caught Using DNA

To solve the case, the L.A. sheriff’s department says it used a controversial law enforcement tactic called familial DNA testing. Detectives had created a DNA profile of Klaas’ killer in 2009, but it wasn’t a match in any state felon data bank. Instead, investigators searched for a relative of that DNA profile that did match — and they were successful.

The match came from a first-degree relative, L.A. County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said at a news conference Monday.

It was only the second time in L.A. county history that a familial DNA test was used to catch a killer: L.A. police previously used it to find the Grim Sleeper serial killer, Lonnie Franklin Jr.

The testing faces criticism, however, and is not legal in most states: Civil liberties advocates say familial DNA tests can place relatives of a suspect under overly broad and baseless scrutiny — for example, as authorities focus on and question siblings or children, who have done nothing wrong, to find the real suspect.

2. Klaas’ Killer Was an Escaped Sexual Assault Suspect

Authorities said Monday that Troyer, 35, was killed in a shoot-out with police in March 1982, two months after he escaped a California state prison where he was being held for burglary.

While on the run, Troyer was also identified as a suspect in a series of burglaries, robberies and sexual assaults in Orange County, California, according to Sheriff McDonnell.

Bill Medley says Troyer, whose brother lived only a few blocks from Klaas, gained entry to her home through her back sliding door and was still in the house when she returned home.

“This guy had been seen in the neighborhood casing it out, looking for a place to rob,” Medley says. “He was just out sniffing.”

“I figured that I probably knew the guy, but I didn’t,” Medley tells PEOPLE. “Thank God I didn’t know the guy. He just dropped out of the sky.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

3. How Medley Helped Re-open the Case



Medley says after he “did a little favor” for a cop friend at his retirement party in 2007, his ex-wife’s cold case got a new champion.

“He retired and I did a little favor for his retirement, so he came to me and said, ‘I am going to get this solved for you,’ ” Medley remembers of detective Darrell Hardin. “And he has been on it like a pit bull and got the case re-opened.”

4. Medley Was a ‘Wreck’ After Klaas’ Death



Medley tells PEOPLE he was traumatized after the death of his ex-wife. (The two married in 1964 and divorced in 1970.)

“She was one of my best friends,” he says. “I was a wreck. It was a big-time out-of-body experience — ‘I can’t believe I am here looking at caskets for Karen.’ It just didn’t make sense. She was beautiful and alive and a wonderful lady.”

What’s more, Medley was suddenly a single father to his son with Klaas, 10-year-old Darrin. “I took some time off to get Darrin’s life back together,” Medley says. “I took six years off to get him on his feet.”

5. Medley Plans a Musical Tribute to Klaas



Now that her murder is solved, Medley says he plans to finish a song he wrote about Klaas called “Beautiful Lady.”

This case is “really resting on a different nerve that I never had felt before,” he tells PEOPLE.

“I’ve been on stage in front of presidents and that is just a different nerve,” he says. “This is so ugly, but it is also so wonderful to put an end to all of this so we can close the book on this. I go from sad to being pissed-off reliving all of it.”