Bill Cosby Reveals He Won’t Testify at Sex Assault Trial — as He Says He ‘Never’ Lost Wife’s Support

Bill Cosby does not plan to testify on his own behalf when he goes on trial next month on sexual assault charges, he said in a radio interview broadcast Tuesday.

In the conversation with SiriusXM radio host Michael Smerconish, Cosby, 79, credited his legal team for his defense and said his decision to not take the stand leaves the case in their hands.

“Yes, I do have lawyers to protect me,” he said in a chat that often allowed his thoughts to ramble. “But I just don’t want to sit there and have to figure out what I believe is a truthful answer to whether or not I’m opening a can of something that my lawyers are scrambling.”

The 30-minute interview continues recent pretrial efforts by the Cosby team to put the accused entertainer in the spotlight on his own terms. It follows an April 26 online essay in support of her father by Cosby’s youngest daughter, Evin, along with Cosby’s own interview posted that same day to the NNPA Newswire saying he is now completely blind.

On Monday, Cosby himself posted a tweet expressing his love for his family and urging his slain son, Ennis, who was murdered in 1997, to “keep fighting in Spirit.”

In the latest interview, Cosby did not address the three counts of aggravated indecent assault — for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in January 2004 at his home in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania — to which he has pleaded not guilty. He indicated that his attorneys forbade him to discuss the case or additional similar allegations raised by more than 50 women that he has repeatedly denied.

But Cosby acknowledged that he wanted to connect with listeners who still stand by him as he heads to court for the trial, which is scheduled to begin on June 5, with jury selection starting on Monday.

“I decided that I think it’s time for me to do something so that the people who still have faith in me, the people who are still wondering what I sound like as opposed to The National Enquirer, which is very interesting reading when they write about me,” he said on Sirius.

Cosby used the words “attack” and “nefarious” to describe the two years since December 2015, when he was accused of sexually assaulting Constand, a 44-year-old former employee of Temple University with whom he had previously settled a civil suit.

“When you look at the power structure and when you look at individuals, there are some people who can very well be motivated by whether or not they’re going to work or whether or not they might be able to get back at someone,” he said.

He also acknowledged the challenges he faces in shifting people’s perceptions about him going forward, no matter the outcome of the criminal case.

“If a jury says so forth and so on, there’s still public opinion,” Cosby said. “And if the jury comes for the other side of the so forth and so on, it’s still public opinion. So I think it’s something that you never will be able to satisfy all minds and all behaviors.”

He added: “I know the side that I’m on and the side that I’m hoping for.”

Asked by the Sirius host whether he’d lost the support of his wife, Camille, during the time that the criminal charges were pending, Cosby said, “Never, never.”