Some of Bill Cosby's TV Family from The Cosby Show Will Support Him in Court During Sexual Assault Trial

Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam will appear at court in Norristown, Pennsylvania, Monday with her former TV dad Bill Cosby when he goes on trial for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand, Cosby’s spokesman tells PEOPLE.

Pulliam, 38, played Cosby’s daughter Rudy on The Cosby Show.

And she’s not the only person who will be appearing at court.

Actress Phylicia Rashad, 68, who played his wife on The Cosby Show, will make an appearance at some point during the trial as well, Wyatt says.

Representatives for Pulliam, Rashad and Taylor could not immediately be reached for comment about their attendance at the trial.

Johnny Taylor, president of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, will also appear at the courthouse with Cosby and Pulliam, says Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s spokesman.

“Johnny feels Mr. Cosby has done so much for historically black colleges over his career and it’s important for him to show that support and say ‘Thank you’ because he has not been found guilty of anything,” Wyatt tells PEOPLE. “They’re coming in to hear the truth. Keshia feels the same way. She’s not here to proclaim guilt or innocence. She’s here to finally hear the truth for herself in the courtroom. She wants people to stop listening to the sensationalism and come hear the truth.”

Pulliam and Rashad have made public comments supporting the veteran comedian.

“I can only speak to the great man that I know and love, who has been so generous, who has been such a philanthropist, giving back millions of dollars to education and schools,” Pulliam told Access Hollywood Live in January 2015.

Cosby, 79, goes on trial Monday for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple employee Andrea Constand in January 2004. He has pleaded not guilty and denies similar allegations from more than 60 women. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

The Cosby Show aired from 1984 to 1992 on NBC and was one of the biggest TV hits of the 1980s.