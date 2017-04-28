Bill Cosby Trial: Jurors Can Hear Quaaludes Admission But Not Spanish Fly Jokes

Pennsylvania jurors will hear entertainer Bill Cosby’s explosive testimony about giving quaaludes to women he wanted to have sex with, Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill ruled Friday.

However, they will not hear about his jokes about Spanish fly, the purported aphrodisiac, nor will they hear about the civil lawsuit he settled with defendant Andrea Constand in late 2006, O’Neill ruled.

Cosby, 79, is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple employee Andrea Constand, now 44, at his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, mansion in January 2004. Cosby has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denies similar allegations from more than 50 women.

In his 1991 book Childhood, Cosby wrote that he and his friends needed the Spanish fly potion because girls were “never in the mood” for them. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele insisted the comments showed his familiarity with date rape drugs and should not be dismissed as “merely jokes.”

“Defendant may cling to the cloak of comedy to avoid culpability,” Steele wrote in a brief. “[But] these are powerful and damaging admissions, in two instances coming straight from the defendant’s mouth and in the other from the tip of his pen.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

In the decade-old deposition, Cosby said he got seven prescriptions for quaaludes in the 1970s, intending to give to women he was pursuing for sex. The powerful sedatives were banned in 1983, and Cosby said he no longer had them when the alleged incident with Constand occurred.

Steele declined to comment on the rulings, and so did Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt.

Earlier this week, Cosby revealed he is blind, while his youngest daughter, Evin, wrote an essay defending him.

Jury selection for Cosby’s trial begins May 22 in Pittsburgh. The trial is scheduled to begin June 5 in Norristown, Pennsylvania and is expected to last two weeks.