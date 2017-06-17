Bill Cosby Thanks the Jury and His Supporters as His Sex Assault Trial Remains Deadlocked

Bill Cosby seemed in good spirits Friday night as he left the courthouse where his sex assault trial remained deadlocked.

Cosby, who faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault in connection with allegations brought by Andrea Constand, addressed people gathered outside and wished them a happy early Father’s Day.

Breaking News!! Cosby speaks! Thanks supporters pic.twitter.com/mHrHnmefHW — DeMarco Morgan (@DeMarcoReports) June 17, 2017

“Wishing all the fathers a Happy Father’s Day,” Cosby, 79, said in a Twitter video taken by a CBS News correspondent. “And I want to thank the jury for their long days and their honest work, individually.”

“I also want to thank the supporters who’ve been here,” he continued, adding, “Please, to the supporters, stay calm.”

RELATED VIDEO: Story Behind the Story: Everything to Know About the Bill Cosby Trial

This is not the first time Cosby has responded to people waiting outside the courthouse. The comedian recently responded with a “Hey, hey, hey” after the second day of his trial– the well-known greeting he popularized as ’70s animated character Fat Albert.

The moment, captured in a video shared by NBC News, followed hours of testimony from Cosby’s alleged victim and one-time mentee, Constand. Cosby seemed to be responding to an onlooker who could be heard off-camera singing the Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids theme song.

The jurors in Cosby’s case have been deliberating for 52 hours and still not reached a verdict. They will be back in court on Saturday.