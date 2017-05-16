Bill Cosby Says Racism Could Be Behind Sex Assault Case Against Him

In his first interview in more than two years, Bill Cosby agreed with a statement by his daughter that “racism has played in big role” in the criminal sexual assault case against him.

Cosby, 79, spoke about his scandal on the SiriusXM’s The Michael Smerconish Program, airing Tuesday. After the host played a clip of daughter Ensa Cosby proclaiming her father was innocent and racism was a factor in the case, the comedian cautiously agreed.

“Could be. Could be,” he responded. “I can’t say anything, but there are certain things that I look at, and I apply to the situation, and…there are so many tentacles. So many different – nefarious is a great word. And I just truly believe that some of it may very well be that.”

When Smerconish pointed out that Cosby’s accusers are both black and white women, Cosby said he didn’t believe race was always a factor.

“When you look at the power structure, and when you look at individuals, there are some people who can very well be motivated by whether or not they’re going to work. Or whether or not they might be able to get back at someone,” he said. “So if it’s in terms of whatever the choice is, I think that you can also examine individuals and situations and they will come out differently. So it’s not all, it’s not every, but I do think that there’s some.”

Cosby also discussed whether he would be taking the witness stand in his own defense at his trial next month. He also address the question of whether the number of women — as many as 60 — who have come forward with accusations adds to the accusations’ validity.

“I think, that the numbers came because the numbers prior to the numbers didn’t work. So, the piling on, so to speak is a way — and certainly an impressive, impressive way to get public opinion to come to the other side,” he said.

In September, the actor’s attorneys alleged racial bias in the accusations and assailed “the trampling of Mr. Cosby’s civil rights.”

“Mr. Cosby is no stranger to discrimination and racial hatred, and throughout his career Mr. Cosby has always used his voice and his celebrity to highlight the commonalities and has portrayed the differences that are not negative – no matter the race, gender and religion of a person,” the statement read.

“Yet, over the last fourteen months, Mr. Cosby, and those who have supported him, have been ignored, while lawyers like Gloria Allred hold press conferences to accuse him of crimes for unwitnessed events that allegedly occurred almost a half century earlier.”

Cosby has denied all allegations. He has pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated indecent assault for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, mansion in January 2004. Jury selection begins May 22, with the trial scheduled to start June 5.

Smerconish’s interview with Cosby airs Tuesday at 10 a.m. (ET) on SiriusXM P.O.T.U.S. channel 124.