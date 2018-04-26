Bill Cosby Calls Prosecutor an 'A------' After His Sexual Assault Conviction: 'I'm Sick of It!'

Bill Cosby reportedly had harsh words on Thursday for the prosecutor in his sexual assault trial, as the district attorney pushed to have Cosby’s bail revoked following his conviction for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand.

According to multiple news outlets, Cosby’s outburst came as Kevin Steele, the district attorney for Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, argued that the 80-year-old entertainer could be a flight risk because he owns a private plane and could travel “any place.”

At that point, Cosby yelled, “He doesn’t have a plane, you a——!” Journalists Jim Melwert and Stephanie Wash, along with NBC News, recounted the scene on Twitter.

“I’m sick of it, you a——!” Cosby added, NBC reports.

He was ultimately allowed to remain free on bail but, according to NBC, he was blocked from traveling out of state.

Following a 12-day trial, Montgomery County jurors deliberated for about 14 hours over two days before handing down their guilty verdict.

Bill Cosby Matt Rourke-Pool/Getty

Andrea Constand Matt Rourke/AP

Cosby was convicted on three charges in connection with sexually assaulting Constand in January 2004 at his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, mansion, when she worked at Temple University. He had been tried last year on those same accusations but that jury failed to reach a verdict, ending in a mistrial.

Each count of aggravated indecent assault — penetration with lack of consent, penetration while unconscious and penetration after administrating an intoxicant — carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

At trial, prosecutors portrayed Cosby as a serial sexual predator who deceived people with his persona as “America’s Dad,” while his defense has said that women have fabricated their accounts.

Cosby, who did not testify during his trial, denies similar allegations from more than 60 women.

After the verdict, previous Cosby accusers wept outside the courtroom.

At a press conference outside the courthouse, Lili Bernard, who has accused Cosby of sexually assaulting her, called Constand the “Joan of Ark on the War on Rape.”

“Can you pinch me?” Bernard said. “I feel like I’m dreaming.”