Bill Cosby Could Get 30 Years in Prison for Sex Assault, Will Remain at Home Pending Sentencing

Bill Cosby’s second trial on sexual assault charges ended Thursday with the disgraced entertainer found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault and ordered to remain confined to his home pending sentencing.

The date for a judge to determine Cosby’s prison term is not yet known, according to authorities.

State law could allow a maximum possible penalty of 10 years per charge — or 30 years total.

Still, it is not at all clear that the 80-year-old comedian and former sitcom star would face nearly so stiff a penalty for drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. Pennsylvania, as many other states do, allows judges broad discretion within a predetermined set of sentencing guidelines.

The decision to have Cosby serve his sentences for each charge one after another or at the same time (consecutively or concurrently) is also the judge’s alone.

Until his sentencing, Cosby remains free on bail (reportedly in the amount of $1 million). He has been ordered to turn over his passport and stay confined to his Pennsylvania home, court records show.

His attorneys have said they will appeal. “We are very disappointed by the verdict,” attorney Tom Mesereau said after the verdict. “We don’t think Mr. Cosby is guilty of anything.”

Bill Cosby Mark Makela/Getty

Andrea Constand Mark Makela/Getty

Prosecutors had sought to have Cosby’s bail revoked following his conviction, arguing that his wealth and the fact that he owned a plane made him a flight risk.

To that, Cosby yelled out with expletives to Kevin Steele, the district attorney, that he did not own a private plane, according to multiple journalists who were in the courtroom.

“He doesn’t have a plane, you a——!” Cosby reportedly called out. “I’m sick of it, you a——!” he added, according to NBC.

Cosby’s conviction comes nearly a year after a mistrial was declared in an earlier trial on these same charges.

The guilty verdicts — after years of mounting sexual assault and misconduct accusations from dozens of women, many of them remarkably similar and all of them denied by Cosby — upend his formerly iconic career in comedy and TV.

“Can you pinch me? I feel like I’m dreaming,” accuser Lili Bernard told reporters outside the courthouse on Thursday. “I feel like my faith in humanity is restored.”