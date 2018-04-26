Rose McGowan & More Celebs React to Bill Cosby's Conviction: 'His Victims Can Now Exhale'

Bill Cosby was found guilty Thursday of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in January 2004.

This was the second attempt to convict Cosby on sexual assault charges, after the first case in June 2017 was declared a mistrial by a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania judge. The trial was a contentious one, with Cosby’s lawyers attacking the women who testified in a closing statement the Philadelphia Inquirer called “the very definition of so-called slut shaming.”

Cosby’s legal team expressed their intent to appeal the case, with defense attorney Tom Mesereau stating, “We are very disappointed by the verdict. We don’t think Mr. Cosby is guilty of anything.”

Meanwhile, celebrities and fans shared their thoughts on Twitter, generally in favor of the outcome. Many imitated an infamous Kanye West tweet (no, not any of those) from 2016 in which the rapper had proclaimed, “BILL COSBY INNOCENT !!!!!!!!!!” Others, like comedian Larry Wilmore, highlighted the importance of believing women’s stories about sexual assault. Rose McGowan, a major voice in the current #MeToo movement, tweeted, “I’m sorry if you loved a lie. His victims can now exhale. Thank you judge and jury. Thank you society for waking up.”

Read on to see more Twitter reactions to the Cosby verdict below.

Believe the women https://t.co/DPOLCKCYUE — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) April 26, 2018

Cosby is guilty. I’m sorry if you loved a lie. His victims can now exhale. Thank you judge and jury. Thank you society for waking up. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 26, 2018

The state of America is this- Even with dozens of accusers we were all afraid Bill Cosby would walk. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) April 26, 2018

Finally some justice for Bill Cosby’s victims. May they find a little #peace today. #GUILTY — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) April 26, 2018

I wonder how long it’s going to take Trump to announce he’s going to pardon Bill Cosby. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 26, 2018

To the survivors of his abuse, and to all survivors –whether you receive justice swiftly or many years down the road, know that we see you, we hear you, and we believe you. You matter and what happened to you matters. https://t.co/hOb8QUH8ti — Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) April 26, 2018

Remember when Cosby lectured other comedians not to curse? https://t.co/VdPrgEpGNO — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 26, 2018

One of the hard parts about supporting #MeToo movement, is being consistent even when the perpetrators are people we like or admired or who made us laugh for decades. Zero Tolerance, means Zero Tolerance. Even when it is Dr. Huckstable. https://t.co/oP1yTvESCv — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) April 26, 2018

Bill Cosby found guilty. Good night, you piece of shit. The strength of his accusers is everything. — Paula Pell (@perlapell) April 26, 2018

I can’t stop thinking about all the old farts in Hollywood that knew. They knew the whole time. The networks, the producers, the studios. Time’s not up yet. https://t.co/KS3ocB4G8L — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 26, 2018

In a fitting end to Sexual Assault Awareness month, Bill Cosby was found guilty today. Thinking of all the women he traumatized over the past 50 years. As a survivor myself, I know that pain never fully goes away. But I hope that his victims finally feel some semblance of peace. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) April 26, 2018

Heard a man on tv reminiscing about the Cosby of old, & expressing bewilderment over the duality of such a revered paternal figure also being a predator & rapist. Yep. You’re starting to get the point, buddy. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) April 26, 2018

In our culture women are speaking out more & more, but the Cosby trial reminds us that male advocacy is still vital. @hannibalburess spoke truth to the disgrace of Cosby’s behavior & that perspective mattered. — Ana Gasteyer (@AnaGasteyer) April 26, 2018

The Cosby conviction is a resonant reminder that power and influence come with significant responsibility, and must never, ever be abused in an evolved society. Hopefully this is only the first step forward. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) April 26, 2018

Breaking: Bill Cosby has been found guilty on all three counts. I can't begin to imagine what an incredible day this is for the more than 50 women who were subject to his sexual predation. pic.twitter.com/Q9PoATP9Km — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 26, 2018

Now that Cosby has been found guilty, I’d like @hannibalburess to tell some jokes about the people behind the 2008 financial collapse. — Heather Anne Campbell (@heathercampbell) April 26, 2018

I took down the picture of Bill Cosby because I didn’t want to see his face on my timeline. — Andie MacDowell (@AndieMacDowell3) April 26, 2018

Bill Cosby Found Guilty of Sexual Assault After Years of Accusations https://t.co/TKRBKN5Frb Hallelujah. It's about damn time. #FinallyHimToo And I hope Stormy wins and all the other women break those NDA's so all of these bastards fall down. — Terry McMillan (@MsTerryMcMillan) April 26, 2018

The Cosby verdict is a good reminder that despite all the crowing about men's lives being ruined by #MeToo, only one has actually been held to criminal account. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) April 26, 2018

Good riddance to Bill Cosby! — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) April 26, 2018

Literally gasped in my living room at the Cosby verdict. What a relief. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) April 26, 2018

BILL COSBY GUILTY !!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/ymv4Va4MUH — Ira Madison III (@ira) April 26, 2018

America glad it can save the expletive ridden tirade that would have followed a not guilty. Bye bye Bill Cosby, about fucking time. https://t.co/l4AGH53jNt — erinn hayes (@hayeslady) April 26, 2018

Bill Cosby found guilty on all counts. Thank God. — andy lassner (@andylassner) April 26, 2018

This Bill Cosby verdict is a big deal.

A really big deal.

Women were sexually assaulted by this man and then dragged through the mud by his lawyers and a lot of the press.

For years.

Many years.

I hope they are able to find some sliver of peace and healing today.❤️ — andy lassner (@andylassner) April 26, 2018

I first heard this bit when I was 9 years old and even then I knew it was dirtier than Anything I had heard On a Carlin, Pryor or even a Lenny Bruce record. Hated it. Still do – Bill Cosby Jokes About Drugging Girls with "Spanish Fly" In 1969 Comedy … https://t.co/2Zu1JiZH7H — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) April 26, 2018

Meek Mill got out, and Bill Cosby’s going in… Today is a good day!! #ThursdayThoughts — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) April 26, 2018

#BillCosby guilty & facing spending the rest of his natural life behind bars- that is IF convictions can withstand certain appeal based on trail judge’s allowance of five additional alleged victims testimony to buttress the complaining witness. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) April 26, 2018

The #MeToo movement is vital, crushingly sad and inspiring. Cosby verdict is HUGE. I also wanna know how it’s going for humans abused by the NON-famous? As a person abused by only non-famous I can’t see much change. Can we all talk about this? I’m sure I’ve missed things too.. — Neko Case (@NekoCase) April 26, 2018

Bill Cosby called someone an asshole in court while trying to clarify that he does not own a private plane and wow can you even imagine the lack of self-awareness. Like THATS the fact that you want to clarify? — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) April 26, 2018

How about – in the future, in cases like Bill Cosby or Weinstein, these women don't have to devote 15 to 20 years of their lives, fighting to get justice, while being degraded the entire time? — John Lurie (@lurie_john) April 26, 2018