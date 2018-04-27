'That Was Bill Cosby Depravity 101': Accuser Slams Actor’s Profane Outburst After Guilty Verdict

Bill Cosby’s profane outburst following his conviction for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand didn’t surprise other women who have accused him of sexual assault.

“This is the side of Bill Cosby that we know that nobody else believed because I think the general public believes the character that he portrays. They don’t see the real person behind that character,” accuser Victoria Valentino, a former Playboy Playmate who alleged the actor drugged and assaulted her in 1970, told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Today.

According to multiple news outlets, Cosby’s outburst came as the district attorney for Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, pushed to have the 80-year-old’s bail revoked, arguing that the entertainer could be a flight risk because he owns a private plane and could travel “any place.”

“He doesn’t have a plane, you a——!” Cosby yelled, according to NBC News, as well as journalists Jim Melwert and Stephanie Wash.

Lili Bernard and Victoria Valentino Today Show

NBC News also reported that Cosby added, “I’m sick of it, you a——!,” although according to the Associated Press, Cosby said, “I’m sick of him,” seemingly referring to the district attorney. Other journalists present have said it was hard to make out all of the disgraced entertainer’s remarks at the time.

Cosby was ultimately allowed to remain free on bail but was ordered to stay confined to his home.

Asked to respond to Cosby’s behavior in court — which included allegations that he laughed during the prosecution’s closing arguments — accuser Lili Bernard told Kotb and Guthrie, “That was Bill Cosby depravity 101.”

“When the victims were crying and sobbing, he was laughing, he was scowling, he was mocking them and that was very painful to endure,” the actress — who alleged in May 2015 that Cosby drugged and raped her while supposedly preparing her for a role in 1992 — added.

Lili Bernard and Bill Cosby TRACIE VAN AUKEN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock; Mark Makela/Getty Images

After the verdict was announced, previous Cosby accusers wept outside the courtroom.

Bernard, who attended every day of the trial, told reporters that the news was “a victory for womenhood.”

“I feel like my faith in humanity is restored,” she said, thanking “the jury so much for positioning themselves on the right side of history.”

Cosby was convicted on three charges on Thursday, each of which carries a prison sentence of 10 years: aggravated indecent assault: penetration with lack of consent; penetration while unconscious; and penetration after administrating an intoxicant.

His lawyer, Tom Mesereau, said Thursday that Cosby is innocent and plans to appeal the verdict.