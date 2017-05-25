Oklahoma Officer Betty Shelby, Acquitted in the Shooting of Terence Crutcher, Will Receive $35,000 in Back Pay

Tulsa, Oklahoma police officer Betty Shelby will receive $35,000 in back pay following her acquittal of first-degree manslaughter earlier this month.

Shelby has been on leave since last September, according to WJLA. A Tulsa City spokeswoman, Michelle Brooks, told KFOR that Shelby will be getting more than $35,000, minus taxes and deductions. Her lawyer said the payment is being processed.

WJLA reports her lawyer said she will return to the police department in a limited capacity. According to News on 6, Shelby is will not be working in any patrol capacity.

Shelby was acquitted of manslaughter for the shooting and death of Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man, in September 2016.

Shelby shot Crutcher, 40, on Sept. 16. She said she fired her weapon out of fear because he was not cooperating with her demands to lie on the ground, and because he appeared to reach inside his SUV for what she believed was a gun.

WATCH: Tulsa Officer Charged with Manslaughter in Shooting Death Captured on Video

The jury deliberated for more than eight hours, reaching a verdict after 10 p.m. ET. Prosecutors told jurors that Shelby overreacted, and stated that Crutcher held his hands in the air and was not aggressive, according to the Associated Press.

One of the officers fired his Taser at him, while Shelby fired her gun after, killing the father of four. She was charged by the District Attorney’s office six days later.

The incident was caught on police helicopter video and a dashboard camera, and footage from the shooting was released later, triggering protests as the latest in a high-profile string of unarmed police shootings in recent years.