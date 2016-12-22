Two Americans Among the Dozens Injured in Berlin Truck Attack

Two Americans are among those injured in Monday’s truck attack on a crowded Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people and injured dozens more, reports say.

One of the American nationals has been released from a Berlin hospital while the other remained hospitalized in serious condition on Thursday, CBS News reports, citing an official with the U.S. Embassy in Germany. The names of the injured Americans have not been officially released.

The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. in Breitscheidplatz in western Berlin when the truck plowed into the bustling crowd.

German officials are still searching for the suspect, 24-year-old Anis Amri, of Tunisia, after his identity documents were reportedly found in the truck, a security official told CNN.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The German federal prosecutor’s office issued a warrant for the man, offering a reward of up to 100,000 euros for information about his location, CNN reports. Investigators said Amri is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. The warrant noted that Amri could be “violent and armed.”

Police initially detained a suspect in connection with the attack, but later released the man due to a lack of evidence.

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

ISIS has claimed that it inspired the attack, according to CNN. And German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday called the incident a likely terrorist attack.

“This is a difficult day. I am, like millions of people during these hours, horrified and shocked by what happened at the Breitscheidplatz in Berlin,” she said, according to the New York Times. “We must assume at the current time that it was a terrorist attack.”