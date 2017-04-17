Former Baywatch Star Jeremy Jackson Pleads No Contest to Stabbing a Woman in 2015

Former Baywatch actor Jeremy Jackson is behind bars after accepting a plea deal for allegedly stabbing a woman in Los Angeles during a 2015 argument over a car, PEOPLE confirms.

On Feb. 22, the 36-year-old actor pleaded no contest to one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirms to PEOPLE. (A no-contest plea is functionally identical to a guilty plea, though the defendant does not admit guilt to the charges.)

On March 2, Jackson was sentenced to 270 days in the L.A. County Jail and placed on five years’ probation, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. He was jailed the same day, records show.

Without the plea deal, Jackson faced seven years in prison if found guilty.

He is expected to be released on May 16, according to court records. Neither his attorney nor his rep immediately responded to requests for comment.

Prosecutors say Jackson’s plea is in connection with an Aug. 6, 2015, arrest. He was accused of allegedly stabbing a woman in L.A. after getting into an argument with her about her boyfriend’s car.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge at the time.

Jackson starred in Baywatch from 1991 to 1999 and more recently appeared on Celebrity Rehab and U.K. Celebrity Big Brother.