Pa. Police Investigate: Did a Missing Woman’s Ex Put Her Body in the Wall of His Sister’s House?

Pennsylvania police tell PEOPLE they are hoping forensic testing will help determine whether or not a woman who vanished in 1989 was put through a wood chipper and then encased in a wall in the basement of a home where her ex-boyfriend’s sister once lived.

Sunbury, Pennsylvania, Police Chief Tim Miller says the department has already confirmed the presence of wood chips in a concrete wall at the residence in Milton, Pennsylvania. But investigators are waiting to find out if the remains of 30-year-old Barbara Elizabeth Miller are also entombed there.

“We are still plugging away and obviously trying to find answers,” says Miller, who is no relation to Barbara. Speaking to the Associated Press, he said it was “mere speculation if a wood chipper was or wasn’t used.”

Still, to PEOPLE, he says, “You have to imagine: We are working with these walls and [then] we find the presence of wood chips — it definitely raised the level of suspicion.”

The Henry C. Lee Institute of Forensic Science and the University of Tennessee’s Anthropological Research Facility are testing pieces of the concrete, Miller says. But he doesn’t expect answers anytime soon, calling it “a very painstakingly slow process.”

Court documents show that authorities have long suspected Barbara’s ex-boyfriend Mike Egan, now 59 and a former Sunbury police detective, had something to do with her disappearance and death.

Barbara vanished in July 1989, and for years police investigated her as a missing person. In 2002, they began looking at her case as a homicide, though it remains unclear how and by whom she may have been killed.

Though Egan has not been charged in connection with Barbara, he “is and has been the lead suspect in this case since 1989,” according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

He did not return a call for comment, but he told the AP that investigators were “way off base.”

Missing Woman Was ‘Desperately Trying’ to Split from Suspect

Barbara — then a factory worker, part-time bartender and mother of a 14-year-old son — disappeared after attending the wedding of some friends on July 30, 1989, according to authorities. After the ceremony, she met friends at a bar in Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania, and was last seen by them around 8 p.m. on July 1, 1989.

Police suspect she returned home to change clothes prior to heading out to another party — but she never made it to her destination.

According to the warrant affidavit, Egan reported Barbara missing five days later and allegedly told police that he last saw her in the early morning hours of July 1 getting into a car with two unidentified males “supposedly [en-route] to a motorcycle rally in Woolrich.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Barbara’s son told police that Egan and Barbara — who had tried to end their relationship — allegedly fought before the wedding, and on the morning of the wedding Egan stopped by Barbara’s house while driving her car, the affidavit states.

Barbara’s son said the tires “were covered in a yellowish clay” that was “probably” from concrete work Egan had been doing, according to the affidavit.

When he briefly spoke to the AP, Egan rebuked this version of events, saying, “It was my car, not her car.”

According to the affidavit, the couple had broken up weeks before Barbara vanished, and she had contacted police several times about Egan’s behavior — alleging on-going harassment, terroristic threats and “observations of her estranged ex-boyfriend Mike Egan watching her through binoculars, and veiled threats in a desperate attempt at reconciliation.”

In the days before she vanished, Barbara began telling her friends that Egan “was going to kill her,” the affidavit states. “Miller was desperately trying to discontinue their relationship, according to numerous friends.”

New Developments in the Case

Chief Miller says that police “did an enormous amount of interviews,” in connection with Barbara’s disappearance. “They followed leads,” he says. “The leads took them to different places, but none of those searches proved conclusively one way or another.”

He began to investigate the case himself in January, when he became the police chief. “People in the community would ask me to look into the case, and once I opened the binders I couldn’t put it down,” he explains. “I found some things that peaked my curiosity that I didn’t think were followed. I have been going where no one else has been going.”

Miller says he started a Facebook page on May 9 in an effort to generate new interest in what may have happened to Barbara. Six days later, Miller heard from a confidential informant who alleged that he spoke to Egan’s sister, Cathy Reitenbach, about a year after Miller’s disappearance, the warrant affidavit shows.

Reitenbach, who died in January, allegedly “became very upset and begin trembling, advising that she was one of the last people to see Barbara Miller alive,” the informant recalled, according to the affidavit.

• PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: 35 Real Cases That Inspired the Show Law & Order is on sale now.

“The [informant] thought that Reitenbach’s reaction was peculiar and wondered if Cathy Reitenbach was one of the last people to see Barbara Miller alive, if she was also one of the first people to see her dead,” the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, this was not the only evidence that Barbara may have been buried inside a local residence:

In the course of his investigation, Miller located a 2004 police report claiming “Egan had put a body inside the wall of a home.” He also came across a police interview with someone stating Barbara was buried at Reitenbach’s home — and three people had told investigators, “Egan would get high on cocaine and drive by a home in Milton to ‘check on his old lady.’ ”

Another person allegedly told police that Miller’s body was buried in the walls of a home where Egan was doing construction work in 1989.

‘Highly Suspicious’ Discoveries

According to the warrant affidavit, Miller and the chief of Pennsylvania’s Milton Borough Police Department went to Reitenbach’s former home and the new occupants gave them permission to search the basement, where they found “highly suspicious construction.”

“I observed a small room similar to a root cellar that was very peculiar,” Miller wrote in the affidavit. “The room had two interior walls that were built of what appeared to be thick concrete. The walls appeared to be out of place as they were the only solid concrete walls in the basement.”

“I discovered that the walls we seized were definitely not built with the home,” Miller tells PEOPLE. “They were not part of the original construction.”

What’s more, he says, “I have some very strong interest in the walls, due to their construction and the fact the amount of concrete used was extremely exorbitant. It doesn’t make sense for the weight it was bearing.”

In June, Miller brought in eight cadaver-sniffing dogs and all eight dogs alerted to human remains in the basement, he says.

“The odds of eight different dogs alerting and all of them being wrong would be virtually impossible,” he says.

Recently, Miller says he sought out forensic scientist and noted criminologist Dr. Henry Lee to help him with the analysis on the case. Lee previously helped investigate the murder of Helle Crafts by her pilot husband, Richard Crafts, who was later convicted of killing her and using a wood-chipper to dispose of her body in Connecticut.

Miller says he also has plans to travel out of state to deliver evidence to a lab and hopes to give Miller’s family and the community much-needed answers to the 28-year-old mystery.

“I think we are getting close,” he says. “I think my eyes will be the last ones to take a look at this case.”