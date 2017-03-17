Maryland Police Investigating Viral Video of Woman Apparently Beating Two Small Kids

Detectives in Maryland’s Baltimore County are investigating the origins of a disturbing 22-second video clip that appears to show a woman beating two small children, PEOPLE confirms.

The video, which PEOPLE has reviewed but declined to publish, has been shared tens of thousands of times online after police said it was posted Thursday morning on Facebook.

It was not immediately clear who first posted the footage.

Authorities have not filed criminal charges against the woman in the clip, which seemingly shows her pummeling a crying girl before grabbing a boy by the hair and punching him repeatedly in the head.

The names and ages of the children haven’t been released. Investigators are working to determine how old the footage is.

Baltimore County police said detectives determined the video features members of a family from the county’s Middle River area.

The kids are now with child welfare, authorities said in a statement Thursday.

‘I’ll Beat These Kids to Death’

The video begins with a young girl screaming while sitting on the lower mattress of a bunk bed.

The woman can be seen apparently grabbing the whimpering girl and pushing her into the wall. She seems to hold the child face-down on the mattress while slapping her several times.

The video appears to show the woman scream with such intensity that her words are nearly inaudible — and then grab the young boy by the hair before striking him on top of his head several times.

The woman then yells directly into the camera, “I’ll beat these kids to death.”

Media reports of an arrest could not be corroborated by PEOPLE.