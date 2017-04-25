From Speeding to Driving Under the Influence: Bachelor Chris Soules' History of Past Arrest and Violations

News of Chris Soules‘ arrest after a deadly car crash has left Bachelor Nation reeling — but as it turns out, that’s not the first time the farmer from Arlington, Iowa, has found himself in trouble with the law.

The star of The Bachelor‘s season 19 — who is still in custody — was arrested at 1:16 a.m. on Tuesday and has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal car accident that left one individual dead. He was not charged with driving under the influence.

According to Iowa State court records obtained by PEOPLE, over the years, Soules, 35, has been charged and fined numerous times for an array of violations including possession of alcohol while underage, speeding and driving under the influence.

In 1998, when Soules was 16, he was charged with speeding six to 10 miles per hour over the speed limit and fined. A similar incident occurred two years later, and Soules was again charged and fined for a speeding violation, records show.

According to court records, in early 2001, Soules — who was 19 at the time — was charged with possession of alcohol while underage and fined over $100. In March, he was charged with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and fined yet again.

In April that year, court records show he was once again charged and fined with possession of alcohol while underage and fined. In August, he was found guilty of the same charge for a third time, with added charges of driving with an open container of alcohol and running a stop sign. He was fined for all violations.

According to court records, in 2002, Soules was charged with unlawful use of a license as well as fighting/noise violations for an incident that occurred on Jan. 26. He was fined for both charges. The following month, he was charged and fined for a stop or yield sign violation, as well as leaving the scene of an accident, a charge that was later amended to defective brakes.

In 2003, court records show he was charged and fined for illegal parking, and in 2004, he was charged and fined with failure to comply with safety regulation rules.

Soules’ biggest offense prior to this week’s arrest occurred in 2005, when he was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to court records. He was fined over $500 and served one year of probation.

In the years that followed, he was charged and fined for speeding at least three more times, as well as a registration violation. His most recent offense was for speeding in 2012.

A rep for Soules has not yet responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.