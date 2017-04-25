Bachelor alum Chris Soules was arrested at 1:16 a.m. on Tuesday after a deadly car crash, PEOPLE confirms.

According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Soules, 35, is still in custody and has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal car accident that left one individual dead. Soules was not charged with driving under the influence.

Authorities have not released further information on the accident. According to KWWL.com, a pickup truck and a tractor were involved in the crash, with both vehicles going southbound. Officers say the truck collided into the rear of the tractor, sending both vehicles into roadside ditches.

TMZ reports that Soules, who is from Arlington, Iowa, was driving the pickup truck. The driver of the tractor reportedly was taken in an ambulance to the hospital, where he died.

Soules starred on season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015. He and his final pick Whitney Bischoff broke off their engagement in May 2015.

A rep for Soules did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.