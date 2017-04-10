Baby Found with Super Glue Around Mouth and Fractured Skull: Police

Arkansas and Missouri investigators are working to determine how a 3-month-old boy ended up with a fractured skull, bruised limbs and super glue around his mouth, PEOPLE confirms.

No arrests have been made yet, according to police in Blytheville, Arkansas, and Kennett, Missouri, who are working jointly on the abuse investigation.

Police were made aware of the infant’s injuries last week, soon after he was brought to a hospital by a woman his mother routinely leaves him with. That woman, a statement from authorities says, was summoned to the child’s home by his mother’s sister.

The baby’s mother allegedly had left him with a juvenile family member, according to police.

Hospital employees called 911 after noticing the child’s condition.

Police say that the child also had facial swelling as well as dried blood round his nostrils. His lips were smeared with super glue, the statement alleges.

The statement says officers believes the baby’s injuries were “consistent with abuse.”

Additional testing revealed several broken ribs as well as a skull fracture. The infant was later flown to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, for further treatment.

Officers managed to contact the boy’s mother by phone and while she said she was on her way to the hospital, police allege she never showed up.

Police have notified the Department of Human Services and Kennett Police, who’ve been working in tandem with Arkansas State Police investigators. They are hopeful an arrest will be made in the next day or so, police say.

Investigators are not disclosing why investigators from both states are involved in the case.