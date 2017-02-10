Mom of ‘Baby Doe’ Bella Bond Pleads Guilty in 2015 Killing

The mother of Bella Bond, who became known as “Baby Doe” after her unidentified body was found in a plastic bag near the Boston shoreline in 2015, has pleaded guilty to helping dispose of the body after her boyfriend allegedly killed her, PEOPLE confirms.

On Friday, Rachelle Bond pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of murder, a Suffolk Superior Court official tells PEOPLE. She will have to testify against former boyfriend Michael McCarthy, who is charged with murdering the 2-year-old girl.

In exchange, prosecutors will recommend a sentence of “time served” and two years probation, CBS reports.

Bond and McCarthy were charged in September 2015, after Bella’s body was found in June. The tragic story of “Baby Doe” garnered national sympathy. Bond and McCarthy were arrested shortly after authorities identified Bella’s body.

Bella was allegedly killed after she refused to go to bed after enduring prolonged alleged abuse, Assistant District Attorney David Deakin said at the couple’s 2015 arraignment.

One night in late May, Deakin alleged, at around 11:30 p.m., Bella became “unruly” while Bond was trying to put her to bed. Frustrated, McCarthy offered to help.

When Bella stopped screaming, Bond went to check on her, Deakin said. Bond allegedly saw McCarthy standing over Bella, whose head appeared to be swollen and her face was gray.

“She knew at that moment that her daughter was dead,” Deakin said.

McCarthy allegedly told Bond: “She was a demon anyway, it was her time to die.”

McCarthy then allegedly wrapped Bella’s body in a bag and put her in the refrigerator. According to Deakin, Bond said McCarthy threatened to kill her if she said anything about what had happened. The two proceeded to become “intoxicated for several days after” Bella’s death, Deakin said.

Bond also pleaded guilty to larceny over $250 by false purposes for allegedly continuing to accept public assistance after she knew of Bella’s death, a court official tells PEOPLE. Her attorney, Janice Bassil, could not be reached for comment.

McCarthy has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.

His attorney, Jonathan Shapiro, tells PEOPLE that with the plea deal, prosecutors are letting Bond “get away with murder.”

“The government has no evidence that connects McCarthy in the death of Bella other than the statement of Michelle Bond,” Shaprio says, adding that the government has “essentially bought her testimony and [is] giving her the key to get out of jail.”