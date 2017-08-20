Australian Government Confirms 7-Year-Old Boy Was Among 13 Killed in Barcelona Attack

Another victim of Thursday’s deadly van attack in Barcelona, Spain, has been identified by Australian officials and his family as 7-year-old Julian Cadman.

“The Australian Government is deeply saddened to confirm that Julian Cadman, a seven year old Australian boy, was among those killed in the terrorist attack in Barcelona,” the country’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop said in a statement.

The child’s family also confirmed the tragic news.

“Julian was a much loved and adored member of our family,” they said the statement released by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, according to CNN. “As he was enjoying the sights of Barcelona with his mother, Julian was sadly taken from us. He was so energetic, funny and cheeky, always bringing a smile to our faces. We are so blessed to have had him in our lives and will remember his smiles and hold his memory dear to our hearts.”

They continued, “We would like to thank all those who helped us in searching for Julian. Your kindness was incredible during a difficult time. We also acknowledge we are not the only family to be affected by the events, our prayers and thoughts are with all people affected.”

A person who identified himself in a Facebook post as Julian’s grandfather turned to social media to help find the previously missing child. He wrote that the boy’s mother, Jom, was found and hospitalized.

The Telegraph reports the mother remains in a coma with serious injuries.

Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, the van jumped the curb and left a trail of bloodied, bruised bodies as it continued on its path for more than a thousand feet. Along with the 13 people killed, at least 100 more were injured in the incident authorities called a terror attack.

Police have reportedly arrested several people in connection with the attack but are still seeking the driver. ISIS claimed responsibility for the Barcelona attack via its Amaq agency, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

An American, Jared Tucker of California, was also killed in the tragedy.

Tucker, 42, was traveling with his wife, Heidi Nunes-Tucker, 40, during their first wedding anniversary trip through Italy, France and Spain.

“I’d found my person: truly the love of my life. That was obvious to anybody that knew us or saw us,” Nunes-Tucker said in an interview with NBC News. “And I don’t know that you find that again, and I don’t know that I want to.”