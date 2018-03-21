Austin Serial Bombing Suspect Kills Himself in Explosion During Police Confrontation

The suspect in a string of explosions that killed two people and injured four others, terrorizing the area of Austin, Texas, for three weeks, was killed during a confrontation with police early Wednesday.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley announced in a news conference that authorities had zeroed in on the suspect and located him at a hotel in the town of Round Rock, north of Austin. While waiting for additional police support, the suspect drove away and eventually pulled over into a ditch, Manley said.

“As members of the Austin Police Department SWAT team approached the vehicle, the suspect detonated a bomb inside the vehicle, knocking one our squad officers back and one of our squad officers fired at the suspect as well,” he said.

Manley said that at no point did officials make contact with the suspect before the explosion.

“The suspect is deceased and has significant injuries from a blast that occurred from detonating a bomb inside his vehicle,” he added.

Manley did not name the suspect, pending positive identification and notification of next of kin, saying only that he was a 24-year-old white male.

He said that a motive has not been confirmed and the investigation continues.

It is not yet clear if the suspected bomber acted alone or with accomplices, Manley said. He declined to release other specific information about Wednesday’s altercation.

Manley also urged residents of Austin and the surrounding communities to remain vigilant, as the suspect could have planted or mailed more bombs before his death.

“This is the culmination of three very long weeks for our community,” he said.

A high-ranking law enforcement official told the Austin American-Statesman that police tracked down the suspect using surveillance footage from a FedEx store where he shipped a package bomb.

Authorities also “relied upon store receipts showing suspicious transactions from the person and obtained a search warrant for his Google search history that showed him conducting searches they considered suspicious,” according to the newspaper.

Police then reportedly used cell phone triangulation technology to locate the suspect.

Manley said Wednesday that the officer who was injured in the blast that killed the suspect received minor injuries.

The chief said the veteran officer who fired his weapon during the confrontation will be placed on leave while the department conducts an investigation, as is standard.

President Donald Trump reacted to the news on Twitter, writing early Wednesday, “AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT IS DEAD. Great job by law enforcement and all concerned!”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also praised the work of Austin police and warned that residents exercise caution.

“BIG NEWS. The Austin Bomber is dead. More work needs to be done to ensure no more bombs had been sent before he died. The investigation continues to learn more information,” Abbott said via Twitter. “Congratulations to the combined law enforcement effort.”

The Bombing Victims

On March 2, the first bomb detonated and killed Anthony House, a 39-year-old Austin resident who picked up the explosive device disguised as a package on his doorstep, authorities have said.

The explosions continued on March 12, where 17-year-old Draylen Mason died after picking up a package and another person, a middle-aged woman, was injured. Hours after that explosion occurred, police reported a third blast, which injured a 75-year-old Hispanic woman.

Authorities soon announced a $115,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for those explosions — and shortly after, a fourth explosion, believed to be caused by a trip wire, occurred. Two men were injured.

A fifth explosion was reported on Tuesday, shortly after midnight, when a package believed to be bound for Austin exploded at a FedEx facility northeast of San Antonio. An employee at the facility was treated for ringing in her ears but no one was injured in the bombing.

Another blast at a Goodwill in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday night was determined to have been caused by an incendiary device rather than a bomb. “At this time, we have no reason to believe this incident is related to previous package bombs,” police said.

A retired FBI criminal profiler, James R. Fitzgerald, previously told PEOPLE the suspect appeared familiar with the area.

“He’s not offending where he lives right now because it would be a little too close to home,” Fitzgerald said. “But he probably has familiarity with one or more of those areas.”

Fitzgerald added, “These are sophisticated devices put together by someone who knows what he’s doing. He knew not just how to design it and place it, but how to travel with it too.”