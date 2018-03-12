Austin Package Explosions Kill Teen Boy, Injure Two Women

A 17-year-old boy was killed and two women were injured after the explosion of two packages in Austin, Texas, Monday, PEOPLE confirms.

At 6:44 a.m. Monday, a call came in after a package exploded on Old Fort Hill Drive, killing the 17-year-old and injuring a woman in her 40s. The second explosion, which took place at 11:49 a.m., injured a woman in her 70s, Austin police announced on Twitter.

The explosions took place more than five miles apart.

My heart goes out to the family of the individual who died & was injured from the explosion on Old Fort Hill Dr. This type of crime will not be tolerated in #ATX. If you receive a package that you are not expecting or looks suspicious, DO NOT open it, call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/sJSYQZMziv — Chief Brian Manley (@chief_manley) March 12, 2018

At a press conference Monday, interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said the explosions are similar to one that killed a man in Austin on March 2 and they believe the cases are linked. Previously, that case — which also occurred in the morning, when the victim fond a package on their front steps that exploded — was being investigated as a suspicious death but is now being investigated as a homicide.

According to multiple reports, the victim of the March 2 package was identified as 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House.

Speaking about the morning package, Manley said they don’t believe it came from the U.S. Postal Service.

There is no known motive for the explosions at this time, police said. When asked if authorities believe the incident was terrorism, an Austin police spokeswoman tells PEOPLE, “We’re not ruling out what this could be.”

Ricardo B. Brazziell/TNS/ZUMA Wire

Manley said both homes that received packages “belonged to African Americans, so we cannot rule out that hate crime is at the core of this, but we are not saying that’s the cause as well. We are just looking at any possible motivations that would link these two cases together.”

The FBI is on the scene, Michelle Lee, spokesperson for the San Antonio FBI Field Office, tells PEOPLE.

Lee did not describe the packages used in the explosions, but said, “They look legitimate enough to handle,” adding, “We’ve had three individuals handle them.”

The FBI and Austin police are asking people not to open packages they are not expecting or look suspicious. People who receive suspicious packages should call 911 or 512-974-2000.

