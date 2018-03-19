Fourth Explosion in Austin This Month Injures Two, Was Possibly Triggered by Trip Wire

A fourth explosion in Austin has injured two, with the scary incident following the detonation of three package bombs in the Texas capital this month.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference that police responded to an explosion at 8:32 p.m. local time on Sunday in an Austin neighborhood. Two men were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and community members were encouraged to stay inside while authorities investigated.

“We want to put out the message that we’ve been putting out: Do not touch any packages or anything that looks like a package. Do not even go near it at this time because given the darkness, we have not had an opportunity to really look at this blast site to determine what has happened,” he said. “But it’s obvious that it’s an explosion. It’s obvious that it’s caused significant injuries to two people.”

Manley added that police were clearing a backpack to ensure it was not another explosive device.

Initial Statement from Chief Manley regarding explosion https://t.co/CCydXhmQ8e — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 19, 2018

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Austin explosion Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP

Austin explosion Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman vía AP

In a second news conference, held in the early morning hours, Manley confirmed that they were investigating if the device was triggered by a trip wire. He said it was “very possible that this device was a device that was activated by someone either handling, kicking or coming in contact with a trip wire.”

He encouraged an “extra level of vigilance” in residents, asking them to call 911 to report anything suspicious and refrain from approaching possible devices.

Manley said police were “working under the belief that they are connected” to the previous explosions, but they are still investigating and may need lab results to determine a relationship.

The Austin Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for further comment.

Update on explosion investigation with Chief Manley https://t.co/uMdIGx03Aj — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 19, 2018

Austin explosion Eric Gay/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The total reward amount for information leading to the arrest & conviction of person/s responsible for #packagebombmurders is 115k. Please contact @Austin_Police at (512) 472-tips (8477) with any details. We need your help! https://t.co/Y2e5SJQMBY — Chief Brian Manley (@chief_manley) March 18, 2018

Ahead of the explosion on Sunday, authorities announced a $115,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the previous explosions.

The first explosion occurred on March 2, when a man was killed after he found a package on his front steps, which then detonated. The blast was investigated initially as a suspicious death, and later as a homicide.

Seventeen-year-old Draylen Mason died in a similar fashion 10 days later. A woman in her 40s, believed to be the teen’s mother, was also injured.

Hours after the second explosion occurred, police reported a third blast, confirming that a 75-year-old Hispanic woman was injured.

Michelle Lee, a spokeswoman for the FBI’s field office in San Antonio, Texas, did not describe the packages used in the explosions but told previously PEOPLE: “They look legitimate enough to handle.”

People who receive a suspicious package should call 911 or 512-974-2000.