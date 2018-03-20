What We Know About the Austin Bomber — and One Important Thing We Don’t

Authorities are sifting through evidence at a fifth crime scene in less than a month that police believe are connected to a serial bomber terrorizing Austin, Texas.

Residents learned Tuesday morning that an explosion rocked a FedEx distribution center outside San Antonio in Schertz, Texas. Michelle Lee, spokesperson for the FBI San Antonio field office tells PEOPLE, “We suspect it is related to our investigation” into the bombings in Austin.

NBC affiliate WOAI reported the package detonated while being transported from an upper conveyor belt to a lower one.

Here are some things we know about the bombings — and one thing we don’t.

Ex-FBI Profiler: Suspect is Familiar With Austin

Since March 2, four other devices have exploded throughout Austin — all located in an area near Interstate 35, which connects Austin and San Antonio.

“He’s not offending where he lives right now because it would be a little too close to home,” James R. Fitzgerald, a retired FBI criminal profiler tells PEOPLE. “But he probably has familiarity with one or more of those areas.”

The Bomber Is Skilled

On March 2, the first bomb detonated and killed Anthony House, a 39-year-old Austin resident who picked up the explosive device disguised as a package on his doorstep.

“These are sophisticated devices put together by someone who knows what he’s doing,” Fitzgerald says. “He knew not just how to design it and place it, but how to travel with it, too.”

The explosions continued on March 12, where 17-year-old Draylen Mason died after picking up a package and two more people were seriously injured.

The Suspect Is Using Multiple Explosive Methods

On Sunday evening, it appeared the bomber changed his method when a fourth explosion was remotely detonated, possibly “by someone either handling, kicking or coming in contact with a trip wire,” Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said at a press conference.

Manley added that the new method changed things because the target was random. “It’s not targeted to individuals.”

The Bomber Is Serious

Fitzgerald says of the bomber, “He sent a message … he killed someone the very first time.”

“Serial bombers tend to be intelligent. They tend to be introverts,” Fitzgerald says. “They tend to not be ones who overly socialize. People wouldn’t think they were the bomber-type, even the killer-type, but they have anger and frustration that sometimes they allow to build for years.

“They’re not the close-up-and-personal type that would go up and shoot or stab somebody. Instead, they want to do it long-distance, and what better way than to do it with an explosive device at someone’s doorstep and walk away and read about it in the media a day or two afterward. A lot of anger and frustration here, probably built up over the years. Some sort of stressor may have occurred with this guy a few weeks or a few months before, and that’s when he decided to strike.”

The Biggest Question for Authorities: Why?

As the bomber’s scope begins to expand outside the city limits of Austin, the biggest question everyone is asking is: Why?

Authorities have appealed to the suspect to come forward and are saying they still don’t know the motive for these bombings.

“Most serial bombers have a message and they have a reason. Most let the media know one way or the other why they’re doing what they’re doing,” says Fitzgerald, who analyzed letters sent by Ted Kaczynski, also known as the Unabomber. “It won’t make sense to most people, but it’ll make sense to him.”