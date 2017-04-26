Who Executed a Prominent L.A. Attorney Outside His Home 7 Years Ago? Detectives Announce New Leads

On the evening of Dec. 7, 2009, prominent Los Angeles attorney Jeffrey Tidus attended a charity event before returning to his home in the nearby wealthy community of Rolling Hills Estates, California.

But the night went wrong when Tidus, 53, went back outside to get his laptop from his Prius. That’s when he was shot once — execution-style — in the back of the head.

His death remains a mystery more than seven years later, but detectives say they have recently developed new leads in the brutal slaying.

“Our focus has now been on the professional side of his business, of his life, and we feel that his murder is related,” Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. Victor Lewandowski said at a Wednesday morning news conference.

“We believe it was a hit,” Lewandowski tells PEOPLE. “There is a connection between what he does for a living. He was involved in numerous civil cases — and when you have cases like that, you have to look for motive. It is more logical it has [to] come from one of his business dealings.”

Tidus, who previously sat on the board of governors for the State Bar of California, often worked on cases involving breach of contract, Lewandowski says.

His clients included large firms such as New Century Financial, Isuzu Motors and California Federal Savings.

“There are people who know about what happened,” Lewandowski says.

He hopes the offer of a $100,000 reward, which was announced at Wednesday’s news conference, will bring investigators one step closer to finding Tidus’ killer, after new leads in recent months prompted a renewed call for tips.

Sheriff’s detective Bob Kenney, who is one of the lead investigators on the case, says that two people have “come forward,” and though the tipsters didn’t know Tidus personally, they knew about the killing.

“We need more people to come forward,” Kenney says. “We need people to do the right thing.”

Victim’s Family Seeks Answers

Tidus’ fatal shooting occurred outside his home on the 4600 block of Sugarhill Drive in L.A. County about 8:33 p.m.

His wife, Sheryl, heard the gunshot and ran out to find her husband on the ground. He was transported to local Torrance Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead the next morning.

At Wednesday’s news conference, Sheryl asked the public to help her family find justice.

“My husband was a lawyer for 30 years, he was obviously a true believer in justice, and we’re here today to ask for justice for this case,” she said.

Jeffrey’s brother, Michael, said he hopes the reward will help authorities “in bringing the dirt bag who murdered my brother to justice.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact L.A. County sheriff’s detectives Bob Kenney or Joe Espino at 323-890-5500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.