Attempted Rape Sentence Upheld for Pa. Man Who Wrote ‘I Truly Enjoy the Hunt and Cannot Wait for my Prize’

A convicted attempted rapist whose sentence was upheld earlier this month wrote in a note that he “truly enjoy[s] the hunt” of trying to rape women, according to court documents from his 2013 Pennsylvania.

Frank Yeager, 33, told an investigator he considered trying to find rape victims “full-time work,” according to the documents.

In 2013, Yeager received the maximum sentence of 10 to 20 years for attempted rape. He appealed because he contended that his lawyer did not question whether his confession was legal. Judge Geoff Multon of the Pa. Superior Court upheld his sentence earlier this month, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In November of 2012, the victim, a Pa. realtor, was in her office before closing time when Yeager arrived wanting to see one of the model homes, court documents show.

She became suspicious, and insisted Yeager go see the model home on his own. Yeager went and waited for the victim to arrive so he could rape her, according to the documents.

When she didn’t show up, Yeager returned to her office and pleaded with her further, but eventually left when one of the victim’s male coworkers arrived, according to the filings.

A week later, police executed a search warrant on Yeager’s truck and home and found advertising packages from multiple real estate agencies, pictures drawn by Yeager depicting rape and hand-written notes from Yeager about his potential victims.

In a note from the day Yeager went to his victim’s office, he fanaticized about raping the realtor, the documents state. “I truly enjoy the hunt and cannot wait for my prize,” documents show.

Court documents say that other notes at his house revealed Yeager was suicidal and planned on killing himself after he raped the victim.

Yeager also told investigators he “wanted one of them pretty looking Paris Hilton type thing[s],” court documents show.

Yeager claimed in his recent appeal that in 2013, he had an ineffective lawyer who did not challenge the legality of his confession to police.

Yeager claimed that his confession would have been tossed and the evidence, including the victim’s testimony, wouldn’t be enough to convict him. Judge Geoff Moulton of the Pa. Superior Court disagreed and upheld Yeager’s maximum sentence.

Moulton’s opinion noted it was Yeager’s decision to plead guilty.