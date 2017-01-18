Atlanta Pit Bull Attack Leaves One Child Dead, Another Seriously Injured

Two small children were attacked by a pit bull as they walked to school in Atlanta on Tuesday morning, leaving one of them dead and the other badly injured.

At about 7:30 a.m., three children were walking to school when two dogs ran up to them and attacked, according to WSB-TV 2. The station says only two of the children were mauled by the dogs; Logan Braatz, 6, who died, and Syria Sanders, 5, who is in stable condition.

Boy killed, girl injured in pit bull attack: https://t.co/hGFufAfIiO @SophiaWSB is working to learn more about what happened on Ch. 2 at 4. pic.twitter.com/CVGECUyKTq — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) January 17, 2017

Shamonte Clayton, a neighbor, said he woke to the sound of screams. “I knew it had to be something serious because this is the time the kids go to school,” he told news station WXIA.

A relative of Syria’s, Tamiko Williams, told CBS 46, “When I got down there, the dog at the time was mauling on my great niece and she wasn’t moving or nothing.”

Williams said she and a few other adults ran to help with sticks and bats in an attempt to drive the dogs away.

“The dogs was still chasing everybody, there was nothing we could do because they kept coming back, kept coming back,” Williams said.

Heartbreaking news today. Child has died as a result of a pit bull attack. Prayers go out to the family. Homicide detectives on the scene. — Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) January 17, 2017

One dog was shot by police, reports WXIA, while the other was taken into custody. Cameron Tucker, the owner of the dogs, was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless conduct, according to online records.

Logan’s grandfather told CBS 46 that he was still processing the death of his grandson.

“It’s been a terrible loss,” Bryant Braatz said. “Very outgoing, he was the kindest soul you’d ever meet. He’d do anything for any other little kid.”