Ga. Mom Allegedly Murders Young Sons and Then Video Calls Their Father to Show Him the Scene

An Atlanta mom is accused of murdering two of her young sons and then placing a video call to the children’s father to show him the scene, according to multiple local news reports.

Lamora Williams, 24, is charged with two counts of murder, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Authorities have not released her children’s cause of death, but Atlanta police said that according to a preliminary investigation, the unnamed boys — ages 1 and 2 – “received burn marks on their bodies at some point, possibly from the stove.”

Williams allegedly told police she had left the children in the care of a relative about noon on Friday and found them dead about 11:30 that night, when she returned home.

However, “at this time investigators do not believe the children’s mother left them with a caregiver,” according to the police statement.

The father of the boys, Jameel Penn, told local TV station WSB and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the video call. “It was like a real horror movie,” he told WSB. “It was Friday the 13th.”

He added, “When I saw my kid, how I saw my kid, that’s when I knew what was going on.”

Speaking to the AJC, he said, “After I seen what I seen, you know I called the police.”

Friend Neesa Smith told the AJC that Williams called her on Friday night and allegedly said, “I can’t do it no more.”

Smith said Williams allegedly told her the two boys were dead, to which Smith replied, “‘Call the police, Mora. Just call the police.’ ”

According to WSB, police say the boys’ 3-year-old brother witnessed their deaths but survived.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Penn on Monday for comment.

It was not immediately clear if Williams has entered a plea to her charges or had retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf. Records show she remains behind bars at the county jail.

Her mother told WSB she has a history of mental health issues.

“It’s just senseless,” Williams’ next-door neighbor told the AJC. “Knowing I’m not going to see those kids anymore, it’s just heartbreaking.”