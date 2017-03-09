8 Women, Ages 19 to 22, Found in $1M Atlanta Mansion After 911 Call for Help: ‘I’m Scared to Leave’

A Georgia man is accused of human trafficking and false imprisonment after police say they found eight women living with him in an upscale home in north Atlanta — with one of the women saying she was held against her will.

That woman — who said she’d traveled from Orlando, Florida, and turned 20 in November — called 911 on Tuesday morning from inside the home, leading to the man’s arrest.

“I’m in a very bad situation and I need to get out,” the woman said in audio of the call, which was obtained by PEOPLE.

Police say Kenndric Roberts, 33, was arrested at the scene later Tuesday, at a luxury home in Sandy Springs, Georgia, just outside Atlanta. The home is worth nearly $1 million and is more than 6,800 square feet, according to reports.

Roberts remains behind bars at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, without bond, on two counts each of trafficking a person for labor and false imprisonment, according to jail records.

Officials say he waived his initial court appearance on Thursday morning. He has not entered a plea to his charges and it was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney.

A message left with him at the county jail was not returned.

Investigators believe “there are potentially other victims,” according to Sandy Springs police Sgt. Sam Worsham, but he stressed that only one woman has made a complaint.

It was not immediately clear how long the women had been in the home, though the woman who called 911 said she’d been there for “about a month.”

Worsham says the eight women found at the home ranged in age from 19 to 22 and that they came from several different places, including the Atlanta area.

He says all eight were U.S. citizens, but he declined to say how the women came to be at the home or the nature of the alleged trafficking, citing the ongoing investigation.

The eight women were all in “good health” when they were found at the home and no medical assistance was needed, Worsham says.

In her 911 call, one of the women says they danced for money and that — with the exception of the alleged threats she received about leaving — nothing illegal was going on in the home. She said she was the only woman who wanted to leave.

“He hasn’t threatened them, he mostly just threatened me,” the woman said, referring to Roberts, whom she called her “boss.”

“He is so smart,” she said later in the call. “He knows exactly what he’s doing.”

Worsham says one weapon was recovered at the scene and that Roberts was renting the home and did not own it.

A spokesman for the FBI in Atlanta tells PEOPLE it is also investigating and that federal charges are likely.

The spokesman declined to provide a timeline for a possible federal case, but he said that FBI agents were on the scene with police at the time of Roberts’ arrest — which was triggered by the alleged victim’s chilling 911 call.

‘If I Try to Leave, He’ll Kill Me’

Sandy Springs police responded to Roberts’ home “just before” 8 a.m. Tuesday, after one of the women inside called 911 to report her alleged captivity.

In audio of the call, the woman spoke softly — her voice sometimes trembling — as she explained what allegedly happened to her. She said she made the call while the other women were asleep, from the upstairs of the home while Roberts was downstairs.

“It’s a house full of girls and a guy,” she told the 911 operator, “like if I try to leave, he’ll kill me.”

She said she was desperate to leave that day, planning to just run out of the home and call an Uber in order to make a 12 p.m. flight her friends had purchased for her.

The woman said she came to Roberts’ home after meeting him on the website Seeking Arrangement, which advertises as a dating site for “sugar daddies” — “where beautiful, successful people fuel mutually beneficial relationships.”

The woman told 911, “When I came here, it was like a good situation where you come and you work … and the girls make money from dancing.”

She said she “just got here,” approximately a month ago.

“He had me go get plastic surgery,” she said. “And he was like — he’s so mean, I just can’t stay.”

The woman said the other women did not want to leave the home. “I’m the only one who wants to leave, everyone else wants to be here,” she said. “So everyone else is fine. … Like he’ll threaten them with other stuff, but because I had to have surgery to be here or something, he threatened me the most.”

She said there were cameras and weapons in the home.

“Nothing he does is illegal,” she said — except his alleged threats, which he issued “many times.”

“I’m scared to leave,” she said.

Robyn Feinberg tells PEOPLE that the neighborhood where Roberts lived and was arrested is usually very quiet.

She says the owners of Roberts’ rental home are “aghast” by the allegations — and that Roberts was not even the person to whom they agreed to rent.

Feinberg’s husband, Mark, is president of the neighborhood’s homeowner’s association and was traveling Thursday. She says that Roberts moved into the neighborhood recently, within the last few months.

Sgt. Worsham says Sandy Springs police have not seen a case like this before, but “it is a hot topic right now.”

Atlanta, which is home to the world’s busiest airport, is also a hub for human trafficking, according to experts.

“It is going on nationwide,” Worsham says. “This case just shows it could occur anywhere.”