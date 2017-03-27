Atlanta Human Trafficking Suspect Who Allegedly Held 6 Women in $1M Mansion Faces New Gang Charge

An Atlanta human trafficking suspect faces a new accusation of gang activity — his 15th charge — nearly three weeks after being arrested for allegedly holding six women against their will in a luxury home, PEOPLE confirms.

Kenndric Roberts, 33, was indicted Friday in Fulton County, Georgia, on the 14 charges he previously faced in the investigation — including six counts each of trafficking a person for labor and false imprisonment.

Investigators say he allegedly forced the women to dance for money at area strip clubs and then kept the money, while controlling their behavior and threatening them.

Roberts is additionally charged with two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The FBI has said it is also investigating.

He was arrested on March 7 in Sandy Springs, Georgia, near the nearly $1-million, 6,800-square-foot home where he had been living with eight women, according to police. (Roberts was renting the home; he did not own it.)

He was taken into custody after a 20-year-old woman in the home called 911 that morning to say she was being held against her will and was “scared to leave.” She called Roberts her “boss.”

Five other women later joined her accusations of imprisonment.

The grand jury on Friday added an additional charge against Roberts, of participation in criminal street gang activity, according to court records.

Some of Roberts’ alleged victims told investigators he was a member of the Gangster Disciples, records show, and that they were afraid of him because of his possible gang ties.

Roberts has not entered a plea to his charges and remains held without bond in the Fulton County Jail.

His defense attorney tells PEOPLE that Roberts was not restraining any of the women — they were free to come and go as they pleased.

“What I can assert with some degree of confidence is nobody was held against their will,” says attorney Mike Maloof Sr.

Defense: ‘They Lived Well’

Maloof reportedly argued in court on Thursday that Roberts was a “poor man’s Hugh Hefner” who recruited the women to work as models for his burgeoning company, Live Star Nation, which also purportedly has ventures in media and sports.

“[Roberts] thought he was going to have a big entertainment company, and these women were going to be models and that was their game plan,” Maloof said at Thursday’s hearing, according to WSB.

He said Roberts “had grand designs to become a very wealthy person,” the Associated Press reports, and that Roberts furnished a lavish lifestyle for the women, including high-end clothing and cars and the use of a personal chef.

Maloof says Live Star has signed two boxers, two or three football players and five musicians as clients, according to Roberts — who “is basically the company.”

None of the websites linked from Live Star’s social media accounts are functioning. A message sent to a listed email was not returned.

“Everybody had grand designs on making money. They lived well,” Maloof said in court Thursday, according to the AP. “That’s not trafficking.”

A central issue in the case appears to revolve around a contract Roberts allegedly had at least one woman sign. She said her agreement stipulated she’d receive a $200,000 signing bonus and $150,000 at its completion, though the contract had no end date, court documents allege.

While a grand jury indicted Roberts, moving his case forward, the judge at his preliminary hearing on Thursday had decided to dismiss the trafficking and imprisonment charges — a decision the jury reversed.

The judge reportedly based her ruling on the allegedly “bizarre contract” itself, WXIA reports.

“I don’t know whether I’ve been listening to a civil case regarding breach of contract or a criminal case involving trafficking, false imprisonment and so forth,” the judge said.

Maloof, Roberts’ attorney, tells PEOPLE he was not surprised by the indictment a day later, as prosecutors were able to present only one side of the case, with no rebuttal.

“Grand juries are like computers,” he says. “They spit out whatever is programmed into them.”

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.